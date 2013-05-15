Your pictures: Listening

Readers' photos on the theme listening.

  • Woman in cafe

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "listening" and we begin with this image by Sarah Stivala.

  • Cat

    N Nishat: "My kitten, Professor Piddles, eavesdropping on a private conversation between my husband and me."

  • Zabit Samedov and Badr Hari

    Edin Tuzlak: "Zabit Samedov and Badr Hari are seen at the beginning of the fight listening to the referee in Zagreb."

  • Dominique Renda giving a poetry reading at a bookstore

    Jeff Bray: "I shot this photo of Dominique Renda giving a poetry reading at a bookstore in Menlo Park, California. The only way to capture the faces of the audience listening to her was to go outside and shoot through the windows."

  • Woman shouting at man

    Catherine Naude: "My older brother and I still need to shout out loud in order for us to listen to each other."

  • Man on mobile phone

    Amy Bauer: "On my recent holiday to Israel in January I spotted this gentleman on the seaside promenade between Tel Aviv and Jaffa, listening to a conversation on his mobile."

  • Steel band playing in a park

    John Bradburn: "A steel band and listeners braving the elements in Buxton, Derbyshire."

  • Cyclists talking on the pavement

    Alistair Beckett: "Typically animated street scene in Ferrara, Italy."

  • Wind orchestra at Portland Quarry in Dorset

    Heather Maltby: "Listening to the wind orchestra at Portland Quarry in Dorset."

  • Pair of northern gannets

    Paul Bray: "I took this picture of a pair of northern gannets on a trip to Bass Rock in 2008. The rock is an SSSI [Site of Special Scientific Interest] and in the summer, home to 150,000 gannets. As for a caption, I can't help but think, 'Are you listening to me?'"

  • Black Keys concert

    Scott Hills: "Taken at the Black Keys concert in Glasgow."

  • Man playing guitar to field of cows

    And finally... a photograph by Trevor Helps which he describes as a "Glastonbury warm-up gig". The next theme is "small things" and the deadline for your entries is 21 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

