Your pictures: Listening
Readers' photos on the theme listening.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "listening" and we begin with this image by Sarah Stivala.
N Nishat: "My kitten, Professor Piddles, eavesdropping on a private conversation between my husband and me."
Edin Tuzlak: "Zabit Samedov and Badr Hari are seen at the beginning of the fight listening to the referee in Zagreb."
Jeff Bray: "I shot this photo of Dominique Renda giving a poetry reading at a bookstore in Menlo Park, California. The only way to capture the faces of the audience listening to her was to go outside and shoot through the windows."
Catherine Naude: "My older brother and I still need to shout out loud in order for us to listen to each other."
Amy Bauer: "On my recent holiday to Israel in January I spotted this gentleman on the seaside promenade between Tel Aviv and Jaffa, listening to a conversation on his mobile."
John Bradburn: "A steel band and listeners braving the elements in Buxton, Derbyshire."
Alistair Beckett: "Typically animated street scene in Ferrara, Italy."
Heather Maltby: "Listening to the wind orchestra at Portland Quarry in Dorset."
Paul Bray: "I took this picture of a pair of northern gannets on a trip to Bass Rock in 2008. The rock is an SSSI [Site of Special Scientific Interest] and in the summer, home to 150,000 gannets. As for a caption, I can't help but think, 'Are you listening to me?'"
Scott Hills: "Taken at the Black Keys concert in Glasgow."
And finally... a photograph by Trevor Helps which he describes as a "Glastonbury warm-up gig". The next theme is "small things" and the deadline for your entries is 21 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.