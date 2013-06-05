Your pictures: Hands
Readers' photos on the theme hands.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "hands" and we begin with this image taken by Manisha Malhotra.
Zoya Spasova: "At home, my toddler trying to get hold of some biscuits she knows she is not allowed to have."
Irena Loloci: "My friend Massimo took this picture with his phone when he saw me playing with the fallen golden leaves."
Alan Duncan: "A nice pair of sunny hands. Came across this sculpture, walking along the coast in Maderia."
Tim Churcher: "Obviously this is a photo manipulation of my hand, although I sometimes think it would be handy to be built like this - no pun intended."
Hugo Talbot: "Hands of time - one of the world's most iconic timepieces, located in the middle of the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal, New York, with four clock faces and primarily made from brass and opalescent glass."
Nikki McIntyre: "A picture of my little boy's hands that I took for a night-school project. I called it Time on his Hands."
Rosemary Swan: "Get a Grip was created out of the sensation that there is always something trying to get a grasp on you. Be that work, life, relationships, money et cetera."
Gwenda Cavanagh: "Friends asked me to take some family photos, of which this is my favourite. The contrast of a three-week-old baby's downy head in the work-roughened hands of her daddy and her completely relaxed body language are a lovely image of her trust in him. I call the photo Implicit Trust."
Rich Stokoe: "The oldest hands in the world - taken in Kakadu National Park Australia in 2011. These are believed to be the oldest impressions of hands anywhere on the planet and are thought to be 40,000 years old."
James Hopkins: "Some tiny toy hands that came off of a model kit."
And finally... a photograph by James Warman. The next theme is "chairs" and the deadline for your entries is 11 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.