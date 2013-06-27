Your pictures: Sunshine
Readers' photos on the theme of Sunshine
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "sunshine" and we begin with this photograph taken by Clare Jeeves on her phone.
Maria Louka: "My daughter jumping up and down for joy cannot get enough of this wonderful sunset."
Tim Fields: "The Sun's early morning rays streaming through the trees at Marbury Country Park, Cheshire."
Jeevan Francis: "I took a photo of a few dandelions with the sun shining on them."
Tim Bateson: "The golden early morning sunshine and a stormy sky add drama to this rural scene near Whittingham, Northumberland."
Michael Ward-Sale: "Taken during rough and windy, but otherwise well-lit conditions to the eastern end of Brighton."
Camilla Reynolds: "The photo is of our children on a climbing frame at a camp site near Lyme Regis last summer."
Simon Burrough: "Dawn at Beaulieu, Hampshire."
Florence Japzon: "One of the rides at Chessington World of Adventures."
Lynda Macgregor: "Starting out for a walk along the Oregon southern coast the sun was just coming over the mountain so I ran back to the house and grabbed my camera for this shot. "
And finally... a photograph by Eric Peterson. The next theme is "delight" and the deadline for your entries is 2 July. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.