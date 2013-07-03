Your pictures: Delight
Readers' photos on the theme of delight.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "delight" and we begin with this photograph taken by Megan Anderson of her grandmother enjoying an outdoor bamboo musical instrument on her birthday. "You are never too old to have fun," said Megan.
Victoria Lee: "Friends from Australia, Finland, France and Hungary delighting in reuniting in Helsinki."
Jason Shrubb: "Some delightful old songs sung beautifully on a glorious day. Delight indeed."
Sahadev Poudel: "My wife Pratima delightfully jumping in front of Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York. Rockaway Beach is slowly coming back to life after 'super-storm' Sandy. I put camera on auto mode [self timer] and asked her to show her delightful expression."
Jennifer Mitchell: "My son Angus playing with one of our kittens."
Peter Beattie: "This oriental short-clawed otter was enjoying some rare spring sunshine at Edinburgh zoo. He was nibbling fresh green shoots, which he had discovered growing on a shrub."
Jennifer McAllister: "Our wedding day. We were married on the shore of Lake Tahoe. Right after the ceremony we walked out to look out over the lake, and my sister caught this photo of us."
Renata Pregal: "Taken during a... ride through Wadi Rum desert at the Moon Valley in south Jordan."
Manjoy Lourembam: "A little sunshine, a little rain, a streak of wind on my wings - a flight of hope. A delightful display of real joy."
And finally... a photograph by Frank Maddocks.