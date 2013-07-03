Your pictures: Delight

Readers' photos on the theme of delight.

  • Woman playing bamboo instrument

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "delight" and we begin with this photograph taken by Megan Anderson of her grandmother enjoying an outdoor bamboo musical instrument on her birthday. "You are never too old to have fun," said Megan.

  • Friends jumping

    Victoria Lee: "Friends from Australia, Finland, France and Hungary delighting in reuniting in Helsinki."

  • Woman singing

    Jason Shrubb: "Some delightful old songs sung beautifully on a glorious day. Delight indeed."

  • Woman jumping

    Sahadev Poudel: "My wife Pratima delightfully jumping in front of Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York. Rockaway Beach is slowly coming back to life after 'super-storm' Sandy. I put camera on auto mode [self timer] and asked her to show her delightful expression."

  • Child with toy and cat

    Jennifer Mitchell: "My son Angus playing with one of our kittens."

  • Otter

    Peter Beattie: "This oriental short-clawed otter was enjoying some rare spring sunshine at Edinburgh zoo. He was nibbling fresh green shoots, which he had discovered growing on a shrub."

  • Just married couple

    Jennifer McAllister: "Our wedding day. We were married on the shore of Lake Tahoe. Right after the ceremony we walked out to look out over the lake, and my sister caught this photo of us."

  • Women on the back of a Toyota

    Renata Pregal: "Taken during a... ride through Wadi Rum desert at the Moon Valley in south Jordan."

  • Birds

    Manjoy Lourembam: "A little sunshine, a little rain, a streak of wind on my wings - a flight of hope. A delightful display of real joy."

  • Donkey

    And finally... a photograph by Frank Maddocks. The next theme is "lakes" and the deadline for your entries is 9 July. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

