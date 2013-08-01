Your pictures: Rural life
Readers' photos on the theme of rural life.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "rural life" and we begin with this photograph by Eddie Dodd, who said: "If only all workspaces looked like this."
Kevin Goldsmith: "Riders taking their horses for a leisurely stroll along a deserted rural beach."
Sian Lewis: "Trying to fit in to rural life in the Masai Mara, Kenya."
Paul Mitchell: "This was taken this week on my honeymoon whilst in Chang Mai, Thailand, at Patara Elephant farm. This is a working elephant farm that adopts elephants from owners no longer able to look after an elephant and is trying to breed the elephants to avoid extinction."
Maya Karunaratne: "An estate worker in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka, carrying on with his daily tasks. In many rural areas, manual labour is common."
Rohit Sabbi took this picture in Andhra Pradesh, India.
Judith Ewing: "This photo was taken near Coleraine in Northern Ireland."
Rob Clayton: "I took these pictures of some vapourer moth caterpillars a couple of days ago outside my front door in Whitefield, Manchester. I couldn't believe such an exotic, other-worldly looking creature could be found in these parts."
Justin Peck: "Not the cleanest shot, but love the idea for slowing cars entering Castle Combe village in the Cotswolds."
Wendy Stone: "Pretty bales all in a row taken near Boscastle, Cornwall. And before you ask, no, I didn't move them into position for effect."
Anthony Timmiss: "I had the pleasure of driving past this point every day as its round the corner from our home. Not long after lambing and still with heavy frost the lambs loved this hay stack for shelter and for fun."
Kate Kreke: "This is my daughter Hazel, our dog Cadfael, and myself in Devon."
Iva Zimova: "A boy carries a bundle of wheat. The crop is being harvested by hand in remote, hilly places in Balkh province of Afghanistan, where the heavy equipment cannot work or is too expensive."
Jan Sear: "This is a picture of my horse just after I'd let him out on a frosty late autumn morning in Dorset."
Daniel Furon: "Target practice, rural northern California."
Paul Foster: "On the island of Pico in the Azores it is impossible to access some fields with machinery, consequently crops are sown and harvested by hand as shown in this photo taken in Calheta de Nesquim."
Maria Chebysheva: "A promising volleyball team of the village nearby."
And finally... a photograph from Nepal by Laurel Panday. We are going to take a short break but we will be back in a few weeks. The next theme is "holidays" and the deadline for your entries is 3 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.