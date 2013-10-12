In pictures: Vo Nguyen Giap
Vietnamese military commander whose use of guerrilla warfare brought success against both French and US forces.
Vo Nguyen Giap the Vietnamese military commander whose use of guerrilla warfare brought success against both French and US forces has died.
His surname Vo translates as "force" and his first name Giap means "strong armour", fitting perhaps for a man who helped bring about the defeat of major military powers.
A dedicated communist, he never received formal military training but made his reputation as a talented strategist who engineered victories against forces far better equipped.
Born in 1911 in Quang Binh Province in central Vietnam, then part of French Indochina, he was the son of a rice grower and attended local schools before, at the age of 14, joining a clandestine nationalist movement.
While studying at Hanoi University, from where he graduated with a doctorate, he taught history at a private school in the city where he extolled the military genius of Napoleon.
By 1938 he was a member of Ho Chi Minh's Indochinese Communist party, eventually helping him found a new coalition, commonly known as Viet Minh, dedicated to ending French colonial rule.
Hanoi fell to Viet Minh forces on August 19th 1945 and Ho proclaimed the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, appointing Giap as his new Interior Minister.
Giap began a hit and run campaign against French military. The climax came in the valley of Dien Bien Phu in late 1953 when the French parachuted in 12,000 troops, planning to take on Giap's forces in a pitched battle.
The French forces, trapped in the valley, suffered a 55 day bombardment and lost 4,000 men before they surrendered. The victory effectively ended French colonial rule.
A cease fire was signed in 1954 which divided Vietnam into two. Fearful of the growth of communist influence the US committed aid and advisers to the south while Hanoi gave support to the Viet Cong. In 1965 the US landed troops in Vietnam.
In early 1968, coinciding with Tet, or the Lunar New Year, Giap launched an attacks across the country targeting more than 40 provincial capitals and entered Saigon itself, even entering the US embassy. Although his forces were eventually overthrown, it was an immense psychological blow.
In 1975, two years after the final American troops had left Vietnam, communist forces took Saigon and proclaimed the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
Giap retained his position as Minister of Defence and was appointed Deputy Prime Minister in 1976, retiring from government 6 years later.
He published a number of works on military strategy with at least one historian comparing him with leaders such as Wellington, Rommel and MacArthur.
However, the man known by his troops as "The Volcano" because of his ability to explode with rage did not receive universal approval. The US commander in Vietnam, General Westmoreland deplored Giap's seemingly cavalier attitude to large numbers of casualties among his own troops.
"Such a disregard for human life," said Westmoreland, "may make a formidable adversary but it does not make a military genius."