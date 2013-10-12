In pictures: Vo Nguyen Giap

Vietnamese military commander whose use of guerrilla warfare brought success against both French and US forces.

  • Vo Nguyen Giap waves to visitors at the end of a visit by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at his home in Hanoi on July 10, 2008.

    Vo Nguyen Giap the Vietnamese military commander whose use of guerrilla warfare brought success against both French and US forces has died.

  • General Vo Nguten Giap commanding the Communist-led Vietminh forces waging war against French Union Troops in Indochina, May 22, 1954.

    His surname Vo translates as "force" and his first name Giap means "strong armour", fitting perhaps for a man who helped bring about the defeat of major military powers.

  • Picture dated 1950 of Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh (2nd-R, 1890-1969), the founder of the Vietnam Workers' Party, and General Vo Nguyen Giap (background L, smiling) during a military campaign in Vietnam.

    A dedicated communist, he never received formal military training but made his reputation as a talented strategist who engineered victories against forces far better equipped.

  • North Vietnamese military leader General Nguyen Vo Giap. 15th February 1968

    Born in 1911 in Quang Binh Province in central Vietnam, then part of French Indochina, he was the son of a rice grower and attended local schools before, at the age of 14, joining a clandestine nationalist movement.

  • This picture taken in March 1954 shows General Vo Nguyen Giap (4th R-black top) explaining operation plans to his aids next to a military map at his PC in Dien Bien Phu.

    While studying at Hanoi University, from where he graduated with a doctorate, he taught history at a private school in the city where he extolled the military genius of Napoleon.

  • Vo Nguyen Giap and Ho Chi Minh

    By 1938 he was a member of Ho Chi Minh's Indochinese Communist party, eventually helping him found a new coalition, commonly known as Viet Minh, dedicated to ending French colonial rule.

  • Picture taken in 1945 of Ho Chi Minhreading the proclamation of Independence and declaring the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam at a meeting of over 500,000 people in Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi.

    Hanoi fell to Viet Minh forces on August 19th 1945 and Ho proclaimed the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, appointing Giap as his new Interior Minister.

  • The first landed paratroopers of the French-Indochinese Union army have a watchful eye on the descent of their comrades, as Operation Castor gets under way, on November 20, 1953, in the hill tops district northwest of Hanoi .

    Giap began a hit and run campaign against French military. The climax came in the valley of Dien Bien Phu in late 1953 when the French parachuted in 12,000 troops, planning to take on Giap's forces in a pitched battle.

  • French Chief Commander of Dien Bien Phu garrison Colonel Christian de la Croix de Castries (2nd L) and his unidentified aids surrender to Vietnamese troops after the French defeat at Dien Bien Phu, 7 May 1954

    The French forces, trapped in the valley, suffered a 55 day bombardment and lost 4,000 men before they surrendered. The victory effectively ended French colonial rule.

  • U.S. Marines leave the flaming village of Cam Ne after setting fire to about 100 homes during the Vietnam War in 1965.

    A cease fire was signed in 1954 which divided Vietnam into two. Fearful of the growth of communist influence the US committed aid and advisers to the south while Hanoi gave support to the Viet Cong. In 1965 the US landed troops in Vietnam.

  • Female Vietcong soldier in action with an anti-tank gun during a fighting in southern Cuu Long delta in the frame of the Tet general offensive launched in all the South Vietnam in spring 1968.

    In early 1968, coinciding with Tet, or the Lunar New Year, Giap launched an attacks across the country targeting more than 40 provincial capitals and entered Saigon itself, even entering the US embassy. Although his forces were eventually overthrown, it was an immense psychological blow.

  • Vietnamese soldiers of the National Liberation Forces (FLN) being saluted by inhabitants of Saigon, after the fall of the city, 27 May 1975.

    In 1975, two years after the final American troops had left Vietnam, communist forces took Saigon and proclaimed the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

  • Vietnamese retired General Vo Nguyen Giap answers journalists's questions during a press conference held on May 2, 1994 in Hanoi Museum on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu battle.

    Giap retained his position as Minister of Defence and was appointed Deputy Prime Minister in 1976, retiring from government 6 years later.

  • Vietnamese General Vo Nguyen Giap walks with his family in his garden in Hanoi, March 30, 2004.

    He published a number of works on military strategy with at least one historian comparing him with leaders such as Wellington, Rommel and MacArthur.

  • Vo Nguyen Giap (2nd R) eceives a bronze commander sword offered by Vietnamese historians during a private meeting held to mark the 60th anniversary of his nomination as Vietnam's communist army's first general

    However, the man known by his troops as "The Volcano" because of his ability to explode with rage did not receive universal approval. The US commander in Vietnam, General Westmoreland deplored Giap's seemingly cavalier attitude to large numbers of casualties among his own troops.

  • Vo Nguyen Giap at his residence in Hanoi. 2006

    "Such a disregard for human life," said Westmoreland, "may make a formidable adversary but it does not make a military genius."