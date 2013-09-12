Your pictures: Frames
Readers' photos on the theme of frames.
-
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "frames" and we begin with this photograph sent in by Muireann Lonerga of her with her sisters on Cable Beach in Western Australia.
-
Jackie Harding: "A ghostly bike frame lying in a river in the Dutch town of Leerdam."
-
Margaret Metcalfe: "Makeshift goal posts on a beach in Southern Mexico frame two horse riders as they enjoy a ride close to the waves."
-
Ceit Jesmont: "August Bank Holiday weekend. A frame placed along the Promenade of Morecambe allowing the passer-by to capture the live serene view of Morecambe bay as a picture."
-
Guy Goodhart: "Two chaps taking a breather as they carried their loads up a hill in the city of Shimla in northern India."
-
Zara Sumpton: "A frame within a frame. A self-portrait taken on a disposable camera in the jungle, Ecuador."
-
Willoughby Werner: "This is a picture I took at the Meteor Crater, Arizona. The brick viewing window frames the inhospitable landscape, while enhancing its majesty."
-
Terry Richter: "A woman framed by a hallway framed by a window in a stucco wall, all in graded shades of the same yellow. Taken in Pershing Square, downtown Los Angeles."
-
Robin Stern: "The scene is Woburn Abbey, the people featured are my wife and youngest daughter. The sculpture a perfect example of a magnificent exhibition."
-
Ian Salisbury: "The Thornicroft's giraffe of Zambia's Luangwa Valley are a unique sub-species. Whilst viewing them recently I managed to use the legs of one to frame another."
-
Ashley Mayes: "Exploring the wonders of lenses. A hand-crafted camera obscura, made for a project by an undergraduate architecture student, exhibited at this year's Sheffield School of Architecture Summer Exhibition."
-
And finally, a photograph of the Shard in London by Robin Berriman. The next theme is "numbers" and the deadline for your entries is 17 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.