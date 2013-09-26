Your pictures: Upside down
Readers' photos on the theme of upside down.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "upside down" and we begin with this photograph sent in by Alex Dermatis, part of a series entitled Guerrilla Rigging.
Emilie Andrews: "Movie previews as seen through my glass of sauvignon blanc."
Rob Clamp: "A stick insect clinging to fence wire, hanging upside down."
Marina Cook: "My friends, Jacob and Tyson, trying out their handstand skills on Sennen beach in Cornwall."
Nancy Wynn-Sumner: "The Red Arrows at Southport Air Show over Birkdale."
Hannah Reilly: "A flying fox at Singapore Zoo."
Roberto Pestarino took this confusing image of a factory in Vercelli ( Italy): "Which is the right direction of the stair, looking at a window in the right side?"
Ahim Jurry: "A day in the Belgian summer when my husband thought of sweeping me off my feet."
Ghadah Alkandari: "I was scanning my drawings and as I placed one of my pieces back in its frame, I noticed an interesting interaction between my 'girl' and me. This one in particular reminded me of a baby in my belly. Hopefully not an omen!"
Julian Arias: "A reflection of my girlfriend and her best friend on a puddle, which is actually upside down."
Carlos Eduardo Barboza: "My young niece, Livia, greatly enjoys being held upside down. Specially if it's mummy doing so."
And finally, a photograph by Samina Farooq. The next theme is "motoring" and the deadline for your entries is 1 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.