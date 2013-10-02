Day in pictures: 2 October 2013

  • Riot squad officers shoot tear gas during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    There have been violent clashes in Rio de Janeiro for a second night between striking schoolteachers and riot police.

  • Raindrops on a car window reflect a woman walking past a stock index board in Tokyo (The image was rotated 180 degrees.)

    Raindrops on a car window reflect a woman walking past a stock index board in Tokyo.

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron addresses delegates at the annual Conservative party conference in Manchester

    British Prime Minister David Cameron delivered his keynote speech to close the Conservative Party conference, promising to turn the UK into a "land of opportunity". He says of his Education Secretary, Michael Gove, he has "a huge belief in excellence, and massive energy, like a cross between Mr Chips and the Duracell bunny".

  • A water buffalo

    A water buffalo is pictured at the Tenuta Vannulo dairy farm in Capaccio in Italy.

  • Models at Paris Fashion Week

    Models present creations by British designer Sarah Burton from her ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week.

  • Pensioners read a free newspaper as they sit on public benches in Madrid

    Labour Minister Fatima Banez said Spain would use a further 6 billion euros - or 10% - of its pension reserve fund in 2013 to pay pensions.

  • A groom carries his bride out of a car as part of a tradition on their wedding day in Wuhu, China

    A groom carries his bride out of a car as part of a tradition on their wedding day in Wuhu, China.

  • Activists of Ukrainian opposition parties clash with riot police in Kiev, Ukraine

    Activists of Ukrainian opposition parties clash with riot police during a rally against the Kiev mayoral election, which was earlier postponed until 2015.

  • A rainbow is seen behind the world's tallest radio tower, the Tokyo Skytree

    A rainbow is seen behind the world's tallest radio tower, the Tokyo Skytree in Japan's capital.

  • Israeli soldiers work on top of a tank during a military exercise in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria

    Israeli soldiers work on top of a tank during a military exercise in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria.

  • China's Yao Jinnan competes on the uneven bars

    China's Yao Jinnan competes at the 44th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp.

  • Two men walk past a painting by Chinese artist Yue Minjun

    Two men walk past a painting by Chinese artist Yue Minjun, titled Between Men and Animal, during a press preview for a Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.