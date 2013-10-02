Day in pictures: 2 October 2013
There have been violent clashes in Rio de Janeiro for a second night between striking schoolteachers and riot police.
Raindrops on a car window reflect a woman walking past a stock index board in Tokyo.
British Prime Minister David Cameron delivered his keynote speech to close the Conservative Party conference, promising to turn the UK into a "land of opportunity". He says of his Education Secretary, Michael Gove, he has "a huge belief in excellence, and massive energy, like a cross between Mr Chips and the Duracell bunny".
A water buffalo is pictured at the Tenuta Vannulo dairy farm in Capaccio in Italy.
Models present creations by British designer Sarah Burton from her ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week.
Labour Minister Fatima Banez said Spain would use a further 6 billion euros - or 10% - of its pension reserve fund in 2013 to pay pensions.
A groom carries his bride out of a car as part of a tradition on their wedding day in Wuhu, China.
Activists of Ukrainian opposition parties clash with riot police during a rally against the Kiev mayoral election, which was earlier postponed until 2015.
A rainbow is seen behind the world's tallest radio tower, the Tokyo Skytree in Japan's capital.
Israeli soldiers work on top of a tank during a military exercise in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria.
China's Yao Jinnan competes at the 44th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp.
Two men walk past a painting by Chinese artist Yue Minjun, titled Between Men and Animal, during a press preview for a Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.