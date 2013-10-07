In pictures: Star Wars art
Star Wars concept art from the archives of Lucasfilm.
-
The archives of Lucasfilm contain many treasures for film buffs, among them the concept art that shaped the look of the Star Wars universe in the original 1977 film and those that followed. (Image: Amy Beth Christenson: Star Destroyer crash, The Force Unleashed video game - digital)
-
The universe has expanded into the world of computer games, with artwork for stories no less complex than that made for the big screen. (Image: Erik Tiemens: Coruscant surface Imperial Portal. Concept art for Star Wars 1313 proposed video game - digital)
-
Some, such as this concept art for Padme's wedding dress for Attack of the Clones, focus on the fashions of the mythical galaxy. (Image: Iain McCaig: Padme wedding costume concept art for Attack of the Clones - Pencil and marker on paper)
-
Others look at the varied forms of transport developed to operate on one of the many worlds featured in the films. (Image: Joe Johnston: Imperial tank. Concept art for The Empire Strikes Back - Pen, ink and marker on vellum)
-
One of the artists who worked on the original Star Wars film was Ralph McQuarrie, whose influence on the final look of the film can be seen in each of his finished pictures. (Ralph McQuarrie: Armed Stormtroopers on the floating prison planet Alderaan: Concept art for A New Hope)
-
Here, artist Richard Lim visualises an engagement between Rebel Troopers and Empire AT-AT Walkers as a piece of concept art for Star Wars First Assault, a proposed video game. (Richard Lim: Rebel Troopers. Concept art for Star Wars First Assault proposed video game - digital)
-
Here we see Ryan Church's visualisation of planet Coruscant's underworld entertainment corridor, which was produced for Star Wars 1313, a video game. Star Wars Art: Concept is published by Abrams Books. (Image: Ryan Church: Coruscant underworld entertainment corridor. Concept art for Star Wars 1313 - proposed video game - digital)