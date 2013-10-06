Your week in pictures
A selection of the photos you have been sending us from around the world this week.
BBC News website readers have been sending us their pictures of events that were in the headlines this week. Bhaskar Mallick captured this image of Hindus worshipping on the banks of the Hooghly River in Babughat, Kolkata. The crowds were marking the end of the Pitru Paksha festival (literally "fortnight of the ancestors"), a 16–lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.
Tom Shepherd-Barron caught this striking image of lightning appearing to hit Canterbury Cathedral from the nearby King's School. Thunderstorms and heavy rain hit part of southern England and Wales on Thursday night.
Roy Alexander sent us this photo of a model of the Tyne Bridge in Gateshead’s Saltwell Park, north-east England, which was crushed under falling tree following stormy winds in the area on Thursday.
The US government closed non-essential operations on Tuesday after Congress failed to agree a new budget. The shutdown affected Alexia Rogers-Wright who is on holiday in the United States. She sent us this picture of the Furnace Creek Campground in the Death Valley National Park.
Ross Brown sent us this photo of protesters in Washington DC. Photo: Ross Brown
Despite a campaign to save it, a giant mural depicting the 1839 Chartist uprising in the city of Newport in Wales was demolished to make way for a £100m shopping centre development on Thursday. Ieuan Berry sent this picture of a bystander collecting a momento.
Thousands of schools were closed on Tuesday as teachers took strike action in a row over pay, pensions and workloads. Laura Day sent us this photo of a march in Birmingham.
Prince Harry begun his first official trip to Australia by joining centenary celebrations to mark its navy's arrival at Sydney Harbour. The event ended with a fireworks display at Sydney Harbour Bridge. Photo: Darren Swanson
Wendy Escobar: "World famous street artist Banksy has started an art "show" on the streets of New York. His latest series is one where he writes musical lyrics next to existing graffiti. This one is on Delancey Street and Bowery in the Lower East Side."