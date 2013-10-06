Audio slideshow: Turmoil in Egypt

The revolution which toppled President Hosni Mubarak in February 2011 ushered in a new era for Egypt, but change has been far from peaceful.

Months of demonstrations, clashes and bloodshed have left the country shaken and divided and still trying to find its way out of the long crisis.

The drama and turmoil of the past few years has been captured by photographer Mosaab Elshamy, whose pictures tell a story of upheaval and its impact on the lives of those around him.

All photographs by Mosaab Elshamy