In pictures: Matisse's cutouts

Sir Nicholas Serota admits that bringing Matisse's "remarkable" selection of cutouts together has involved "twisting a few arms". "It hasn’t been done before – in part, because the works are fragile - and they are among the most treasured works in those museums that hold them." Matisse's much admired cutout entitled The Snail was acquired by the Tate in the early '60s and has not left London since. It will travel outside the UK for the first time since it became part of the Tate collection when the exhibition transfers to New York in October 2014.