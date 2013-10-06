In pictures: Deadly Egypt clashes

Images from Egypt as dozens are killed and injured in clashes between police and supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.

  • Pro-military crowds and supporters of the former president, Mohammed Morsi, throw rocks, fireworks and firebombs in street battles near Ramsis Square, Cairo, Egypt

    Dozens of people have been killed and many more hurt in Egypt in clashes between police and supporters of the deposed Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.

  • Egyptians wave national flags, and one holds a poster showing Egyptian Defense Minister Gen Sisi (C) during celebrations marking the 1973 Arab-Israeli war anniversary, in Tahrir Square, Cairo

    In Cairo, tens of thousands of Mr Morsi's opponents were in Tahrir Square celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, and expressing their support for the army.

  • Military aircraft participate in a flying display over Tahrir Square as Egypt celebrates the anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war in Cairo

    The crowds cheered as jets flew overhead in formation, as part of a display of military hardware by the government.

  • Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted president Mohammed Morsi run for cover from tear gas during clashes with riot police

    Meanwhile, security forces used tear gas and fired into the air as hundreds of pro-Morsi demonstrators tried to converge on the square from different directions.

  • A supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi in Cairo raises his hands with four raised fingers - a symbol for the Rabaah al-Adawiya mosque where hundreds of Muslim Brotherhood supporters were killed by security forces in August

    There were running skirmishes in many parts of the city. The Morsi supporters also clashed in some areas with residents who strongly supported the army.

  • A riot police officer, on a armoured personnel carrier, takes cover as he fires rubber bullets at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi

    The street battles raged for hours, with small fires burning and black smoke rising.

  • Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi comfort a relative of victim of clashes with security forces in Cairo

    As night fell the numbers of deaths reached double figures, but these protests were far less bloody than previous clashes between the two sides in Egypt's ongoing crisis.

  • A man falls during clashes between anti- and pro-Morsi protesters in Cairo

    At least 2,000 Muslim Brotherhood leaders and activists have been arrested and the movement banned since August, when its strongholds were stormed and hundreds were killed.