Day in pictures: 7 October 2013
Twenty-four hours of news photographs: 7 October 2013
-
Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in eastern China ahead of powerful Typhoon Fitow, which made landfall in the early hours of Monday.
-
Inspectors from the United Nations' Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons leave their hotel in Damascus as they continue to oversee the destruction of Syria's chemical arsenal. It's the first time that the organisation has carried out such operations in a country at war.
-
Widows celebrate inside a marquee where an idol of Hindu goddess Durga has been installed, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata. Most of the widows, who live in ashrams in Vrindavan, have been abandoned by their families.
-
Pakistani policemen stand guard at the site of a bomb attack on the outskirts of Peshawar which targeted a polio vaccination team, killing two people. Polio remains endemic in Pakistan, in part due to militants' resistance to vaccination efforts.
-
Surfers on the Dordogne river in south-west France enjoy the "mascaret" tidal wave phenomenon at Saint-Pardon-de-Vayres. The tidal bore is caused by the incoming tide travelling up the narrow river estuary.
-
Brazilian soldiers walk the streets of Rio de Janeiro ahead of an operation to occupy the favela or shanty town complex of Lins de Vasconcelos.
-
The Olympic flame arrived in Moscow, where President Vladimir Putin took part in a ceremony ahead of the torch relay across Russia for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. The relay will conclude in Sochi's new stadium on 7 February.