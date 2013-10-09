In pictures: World Architecture Festival
An art gallery in Auckland, New Zealand, has been designated the World Building of the Year at the World Architecture Festival 2013.
The winners have been revealed at the World Architecture Festival 2013 Awards in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. An art gallery in Auckland, New Zealand, has been designated the World Building of the Year, beating off competition from 12 shortlisted entries in the Culture category, before triumphing over the festival’s other category winners.
Entries were welcomed in a variety of categories, spanning completed buildings, landscape projects and future projects. First place in the Housing category went to the 28th Street Apartments in south Los Angeles, designed by Koning Eizenberg Architecture.
The Statoil regional and international offices at Fornebu, Norway, won the Office category. An untraditional office building, it emphasises Scandinavian values of democracy and social equality.
University of Exeter: Forum Project was designed by Wilkinson Eyre Architects of London. Winner of the Higher Education and Research category, the Forum's orientation and arrangement and its adjacent landscaped piazzas respond to the contours of a hillside setting.
Inspired by shapes found in nature, Denmark’s new national aquarium, the Blue Planet, triumphed in the Display category. The building, by 3XN, is located on an elevated headland north of Kastrup Harbour.
The award for the Religion category went to Emre Arolat Architects for the Sancaklar Mosque, Turkey.
Fontys Sports College in the Netherlands is a social sports facility design. It forms the catalyst for turning Eindhoven’s Genneper Parks into a sport estate. Designed by Mecanoo International it took first place in the Schools category.
Located in Hyllie, Malmo - within a box, following the urban pattern of the area - is Emporia, designed by Wingardh Arkitktkontor AB, winner of the Shopping category.
Winner in the Villa category was Namly House, Singapore, by Chang Architects. The brief to the architect was a tropical house in reinforced concrete, a deck where the owner could rest and gaze upon the scenery.
CitizenM Bankside by Concrete Architectural Associates, for Dutch hotel group citizenM, is located in Southwark, London, and is winner of the Hotel and Leisure award.
"On a two-hectare site in Rwanda, the Women’s Opportunity Centre is empowering one small community," says Sharon Davis Design, winner in the Civic and Community category. "This mini-village transforms urban agglomeration and subsistence farming with an architectural agenda to create economic opportunity, rebuild social infrastructure, and restore African heritage."
The merging of new and old - in the Creative Reuse/Adaptation category - was typified by the conversion of the Palais Rasumofsky in Austria by Baar Baarenfels Architeken.
Located adjacent to the existing 1960s Aquarena on Worthing’s seafront and close to the town centre, Splashpoint Leisure Centre is another winning design, by Wilkinson Eyre Architects.
The Sydney Cruise Terminal designed by Johnson Pilton Walker Architects, in Sydney Harbour, to serve Australia’s rapidly expanding leisure cruise industry.
Winner in the Production/Energy/Recycling category was Simple Factory Building by Pencil Office, Singapore. The project was conceived as a block of four double-height levels - in essence, an eight-storey building - with an open courtyard that maximizes natural lighting and ventilation to the building’s interior.
Located in Chicago, Illinois, the Rush University Medical Center New Hospital Tower by Perkins and Will is a centre for clinical research and won first place in the Health category. All images courtesy: WAF