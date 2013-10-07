In pictures: Egypt clashes

Scores of people have been killed in Egypt in clashes between police and supporters of the deposed Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.

  • Supporters of President Morsi march in Cairo streets on the 40th anniversary of Arab-Israeli war

    Supporters of Mr Morsi marched in Cairo and other cities, as the military-backed government marked the 40th anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

  • Pro-Morsi protesters demonstrate in Cairo

    Supporters of Morsi tried to make their way to Tahrir Square, where thousands of Morsi opponents gathered to celebrate the national day.

  • Protester clashes with the police as smoke rises

    Street battles raged for hours as black smoke rose up from the streets.

  • People try to help a protester who was injured during the clashes

    Dozens of people were killed and many more injured when police clashed with protesters.

  • A supporter of Mr Morsi raises her hands with four raised fingers - a symbol for the Rabaah al-Adawiya mosque where hundreds of Muslim Brotherhood supporters were killed by security forces.

    A protester making a four-finger sign, a symbol for Rabaah al-Adawiya mosque where security forces raided a pro-Morsi camp on 14 August.

  • Protesters raise their hands with four-fingers raised and chant in support of Mr Morsi

    The interior ministry warned it would confront any "attempts that may disturb the 6 October celebrations".

  • Protesters chant in support of ousted President Morsi

    A number of Muslim Brotherhood members were arrested on the day, as several thousands have been over the past two months.

  • Men help a protester who was injured in the clashes

    Hundreds of Islamist protesters have died in violence since the Egyptian military deposed Mr Morsi in July, 13 months after he was elected as president.

  • A man sits on the shoulder of another protester while chanting against the military-backed government

    Opponents of the military-backed government called Gen Sisi a "murderer" during the demonstrations.