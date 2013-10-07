In pictures: Egypt clashes
Scores of people have been killed in Egypt in clashes between police and supporters of the deposed Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.
Supporters of Mr Morsi marched in Cairo and other cities, as the military-backed government marked the 40th anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
Supporters of Morsi tried to make their way to Tahrir Square, where thousands of Morsi opponents gathered to celebrate the national day.
Street battles raged for hours as black smoke rose up from the streets.
Dozens of people were killed and many more injured when police clashed with protesters.
A protester making a four-finger sign, a symbol for Rabaah al-Adawiya mosque where security forces raided a pro-Morsi camp on 14 August.
The interior ministry warned it would confront any "attempts that may disturb the 6 October celebrations".
A number of Muslim Brotherhood members were arrested on the day, as several thousands have been over the past two months.
Hundreds of Islamist protesters have died in violence since the Egyptian military deposed Mr Morsi in July, 13 months after he was elected as president.
Opponents of the military-backed government called Gen Sisi a "murderer" during the demonstrations.