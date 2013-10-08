Day in pictures: 8 October 2013
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem pictured in the Ministry of Finance in The Hague during talks with coalition partners and members of the opposition about the government's financial plans.
Dozens of boats accompanied the Virgin of Guadalupe from its sanctuary in Puntallana to San Sebastian de la Gomera.
Commemorative coins marking the christening of Prince George will be priced at between £13 and £50,000, the Royal Mint has announced. It is the first time that new UK coins have been produced to mark a royal christening.
Protesters demonstrating in support of teachers in the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have clashed with police.
Performances and parades during Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi.
Sun Bom Kim and Myong Hyok So of North Korea compete before winning the bronze medal in the Men's Synchronized 10m Platform final at the East Asian Games in Tianjin.
Afghan refugee girls attend an English language class at a makeshift school on the outskirts of Islamabad. Pakistan hosts more than 1.6 million registered Afghans and according to the UN refugee agency, thousands of them still live without electricity, running water and other basic services.
More than 25 teams from around the world are competing in the 2013 World Solar Challenge between Darwin and Adelaide in Australia.
Juan Carlos (second left) leads a group of Danish tourists on a tour of Barcelona, Spain, where Lisa Grace, a British entrepreneur, has launched Hidden City Tours, a service offering visitors an alternative view of the city, guided by homeless people.
State Senator Wendy Davis, who is running for Texas Governor, takes a slide during a tour of a cloud technology company.