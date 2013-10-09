In pictures: Army photographic competition
The best of the Army’s professional and amateur photography from the past year.
A selection of the Army’s professional and amateur photography from the past year is on display in London. The pictures show a wide range of army life, from combat in Afghanistan to ceremonial duties in London.
The winning photograph was taken by Cpl Jamie Peters and is entitled, Celtic Warrior. It shows Pte Ross Cunningham, of 1 Scots, cleaning his weapon at a forward operating base in Helmand, Afghanistan.
Another black-and-white picture that won favour with the judges was taken by Sgt Jonathan Lee van Zyl of inter-company boxing night at 1 PWRR.
Capt Dave Scammell was the winner of the Amateur Portfolio prize, with a series of pictures including this one of Staff Sgt Paul Zaman of the Royal Artillery just back from a patrol.
Sgt Adrian Harlen's well timed picture shows Capt Charlie Fitzroy getting a "goobye kiss" from Thomas, a 22-year-old gelding, and one of the oldest horses in the Household Cavalry.
Pte Christopher Wade photographed an encounter between two soldiers and an interpreter from the Queen's Royal Lancers and an Afghan motorcyclist in northern Helmand. The man and his daughter carried on with their journey unhindered.
L/Cpl Ian Chapman took this picture of US Army Capt John Litty as he signalled for the photographer to jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over Fort Bragg, North Carolina, during an exercise.
These pictures and many more are on show at the National Army Museum, Chelsea, London, from 10-22 October 2013.