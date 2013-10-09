In pictures: Army photographic competition

The best of the Army’s professional and amateur photography from the past year.

  • 1st Battalion of The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment in Helmand, Afghanistan

    A selection of the Army’s professional and amateur photography from the past year is on display in London. The pictures show a wide range of army life, from combat in Afghanistan to ceremonial duties in London.

  • Private Ross Cunningham of the 1st Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland

    The winning photograph was taken by Cpl Jamie Peters and is entitled, Celtic Warrior. It shows Pte Ross Cunningham, of 1 Scots, cleaning his weapon at a forward operating base in Helmand, Afghanistan.

  • Inter Company Boxing Night, 1st Battalion the Princes of Wales's Royal Regiment

    Another black-and-white picture that won favour with the judges was taken by Sgt Jonathan Lee van Zyl of inter-company boxing night at 1 PWRR.

  • Staff Sergeant Paul Zaman from 32 Regt Royal Artillery, just back from a patrol

    Capt Dave Scammell was the winner of the Amateur Portfolio prize, with a series of pictures including this one of Staff Sgt Paul Zaman of the Royal Artillery just back from a patrol.

  • Sergeant Adrian Harlen with Thomas, one of the oldest horses in the Household Cavalry

    Sgt Adrian Harlen's well timed picture shows Capt Charlie Fitzroy getting a "goobye kiss" from Thomas, a 22-year-old gelding, and one of the oldest horses in the Household Cavalry.

  • Two soldiers and an interpreter from the Queen's Royal Lancers speak to an Afghan motorcyclist and his daughter in Northern Helmand

    Pte Christopher Wade photographed an encounter between two soldiers and an interpreter from the Queen's Royal Lancers and an Afghan motorcyclist in northern Helmand. The man and his daughter carried on with their journey unhindered.

  • US Army Captain John Litty signals for the photographer to jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter

    L/Cpl Ian Chapman took this picture of US Army Capt John Litty as he signalled for the photographer to jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over Fort Bragg, North Carolina, during an exercise.

  • A soldier from the Princes of Wales's Royal Regiment in Kenya

    These pictures and many more are on show at the National Army Museum, Chelsea, London, from 10-22 October 2013.

