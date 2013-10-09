Day in pictures: 9 October 2013
The Queen's Baton Relay - heralding the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow - began at Buckingham Palace. The first baton bearer being waved off by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip (right) and Robert Smith, chair of Glasgow 2014, was Alan Wells, the Scottish sprinter who won gold in the men's 100m at the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games.
A model is seen backstage during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Istanbul.
Elephants react to an approaching aeroplane in the Amboseli National Park in Kenya, where a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals is taking place.
Indian rescue workers remove debris after a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi, India. According to local sources, at least two people were killed in the collapse.
More than two million Muslims have arrived in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the annual hajj pilgrimage which begins on 13 October.
At least nine people have been killed in a fire at a clothing factory near the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, emergency officials say. Local media said about 50 people had been hurt in the fire, which broke out late on Tuesday in Gazipur.
In Shanghai, city officials closed more than 60 parks and the city zoo as residents waded through flood waters after heavy rains hit the financial area in the aftermath of Typhoon Fitow.
A Palestinian boy plays with a donkey foal belonging to his family in Deir Al Balah, in the Gaza Strip.
In New York, a toddler takes part in a Baby DJ School class which aims to teach pre-school children the basics on how to mix music.