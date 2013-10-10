Your pictures: Lines

Readers' photos on the theme of lines.

  • Centre Pompidou in Paris

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "lines" and we begin with this photograph taken at the Pompidou Centre in Paris by Olivia Smith.

  • Brightly coloured lines on Mexican blankets

    Margaret Metcalfe: "Brightly coloured lines on blankets in Mexico City."

  • Faces

    Alan Thomas: "Here's a couple of photos (in one) which I took for a cover design project when I was at college studying graphic design. This is one of my tutors who stood in as a shadowy character the cover required."

  • Lines on a piece of paper

    Ruth Williams: "Is it working yet? I keep trying to get chosen for Your pictures, but I've taken nothing good enough yet."

  • The lines of two crossing contrails converging with that of a lamp post

    Terry Richter: "The lines of two crossing contrails converging with that of a lamp-post with a visitor."

  • Inverted reflection of birch trees

    Lucy Spiers: "This is a reflection of birch trees, on a pond in Esher. I noticed the setting sun was making a lovely glowing reflection on the water and loved the long straight lines of the trunks. I inverted the image so as to make it look like an abstract of the trees rather than an upside-down reflection."

  • Terracotta Army

    Lee Webb: "Lines and lines of the Terracotta Army pose eternally for pictures in Xian, China."

  • Rats on rope

    David Hartley: "Taken at Blackpool zoo at a small side-show - telling and showing how rats populated the world using ships as transport."

  • Concrete shapes

    Brian Botts: "Walking around a museum, I captured these staircase lines."

  • Penarth pier

    Ela Fraczkowska: "I'm crazy about lines and always try to make them lead your eye, Penarth, south Wales."

  • Granary Square, Kings Cross

    Ronan Haughton: "I took this in Granary Square, King's Cross. It shows the huge building that is under way in the area, the cranes and the train stations. It shows a new road by the square too. An ambulance helicopter was taking off when I took this shot."

  • Spider on it's web

    David J Dalley: "Hanging by a thread. Photo taken in woodland on Stedham Common near Midhurst, West Sussex."

  • Waterfall sculpture

    Alex Inman: "A waterfall sculpture I saw in the Dubai Mall in high contrast, with figures synchronizing their diving."

  • Reflection of the airport in the floor at Bodrum airport Turkey

    Emma Marshall: "The reflection of the airport in the floor at Bodrum airport Turkey. On our way home from holiday."

  • Ride at Dumfries Rood Fair

    Cheryl Easton: "One of the rides at Dumfries Rood Fair creating curved lines."

  • Yellow lines

    Neale Willis: "A inexplicable collision of yellows and blacks come together on a pavement outside a pub in Soho, London."

  • Aerial view of fields

    Pete Edmunds: "A patchwork quilt of land and water on the flight path to Las Vegas."

  • Road junction in Barcelona

    And finally, a photograph by Harleen taken from a moving bus while visiting Barcelona. The next theme is "shoes" and the deadline for your entries is 15 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

