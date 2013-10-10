Your pictures: Lines
Readers' photos on the theme of lines.
-
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "lines" and we begin with this photograph taken at the Pompidou Centre in Paris by Olivia Smith.
-
Margaret Metcalfe: "Brightly coloured lines on blankets in Mexico City."
-
Alan Thomas: "Here's a couple of photos (in one) which I took for a cover design project when I was at college studying graphic design. This is one of my tutors who stood in as a shadowy character the cover required."
-
Ruth Williams: "Is it working yet? I keep trying to get chosen for Your pictures, but I've taken nothing good enough yet."
-
Terry Richter: "The lines of two crossing contrails converging with that of a lamp-post with a visitor."
-
Lucy Spiers: "This is a reflection of birch trees, on a pond in Esher. I noticed the setting sun was making a lovely glowing reflection on the water and loved the long straight lines of the trunks. I inverted the image so as to make it look like an abstract of the trees rather than an upside-down reflection."
-
Lee Webb: "Lines and lines of the Terracotta Army pose eternally for pictures in Xian, China."
-
David Hartley: "Taken at Blackpool zoo at a small side-show - telling and showing how rats populated the world using ships as transport."
-
Brian Botts: "Walking around a museum, I captured these staircase lines."
-
Ela Fraczkowska: "I'm crazy about lines and always try to make them lead your eye, Penarth, south Wales."
-
Ronan Haughton: "I took this in Granary Square, King's Cross. It shows the huge building that is under way in the area, the cranes and the train stations. It shows a new road by the square too. An ambulance helicopter was taking off when I took this shot."
-
David J Dalley: "Hanging by a thread. Photo taken in woodland on Stedham Common near Midhurst, West Sussex."
-
Alex Inman: "A waterfall sculpture I saw in the Dubai Mall in high contrast, with figures synchronizing their diving."
-
Emma Marshall: "The reflection of the airport in the floor at Bodrum airport Turkey. On our way home from holiday."
-
Cheryl Easton: "One of the rides at Dumfries Rood Fair creating curved lines."
-
Neale Willis: "A inexplicable collision of yellows and blacks come together on a pavement outside a pub in Soho, London."
-
Pete Edmunds: "A patchwork quilt of land and water on the flight path to Las Vegas."
-
And finally, a photograph by Harleen taken from a moving bus while visiting Barcelona. The next theme is "shoes" and the deadline for your entries is 15 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.