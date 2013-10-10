In pictures: Urban Photographer of the Year

The winning images from this year's Urban Photographer of the Year competition.

  • Bus driver looking at himself in the wing mirror

    Briton Mark French's picture of a Hong Kong street has won him CBRE’s Urban photographer of the Year competition.

  • Men paint a wall

    The competition attracted more than 12,500 entries from around the world, including this one by Prashanta Kumar Saha in Bangladesh.

  • A worker inspecting the rooftop of a theatre in Singapore

    Another Briton, Glenn Surtees, won second place with this picture of a worker inspecting the rooftop of a theatre in Singapore.

  • Firefighters putting out a factory fire in Portugal.

    The third prize went to Rui Pedro Moura Barbosa Dias, for his image of firefighters at a factory in Portugal.

  • People drinking in London

    The theme for the competition was "Cities at Work" and entries reflected the time they were taken, with awards being made for each hour. Tim Hunt took this picture in London at 18:00.

  • New York's Times Square

    In the early hours of the morning, Paul Braverman photographed this scene in New York's Times Square.

  • Workers in Spain

    This picture from Spain, by Paco Barreda Centelles, was selected for the 09:00 prize.

  • Man playing clarinet to a child in Spain

    Another photograph from Spain ,by Joan Vendrell, also found favour with the judges.

  • Firefighters tackle a fire in USA

    The best photograph sent in for the 10:00 slot was this dramatic moment captured by Randy Turnbow.

  • New York subway

    Tom Pepper's picture of New York won him the Student award, a parallel competition that attracted more than 1,200 entries from educational establishments around the world.