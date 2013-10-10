In pictures: Urban Photographer of the Year
The winning images from this year's Urban Photographer of the Year competition.
Briton Mark French's picture of a Hong Kong street has won him CBRE’s Urban photographer of the Year competition.
The competition attracted more than 12,500 entries from around the world, including this one by Prashanta Kumar Saha in Bangladesh.
Another Briton, Glenn Surtees, won second place with this picture of a worker inspecting the rooftop of a theatre in Singapore.
The third prize went to Rui Pedro Moura Barbosa Dias, for his image of firefighters at a factory in Portugal.
The theme for the competition was "Cities at Work" and entries reflected the time they were taken, with awards being made for each hour. Tim Hunt took this picture in London at 18:00.
In the early hours of the morning, Paul Braverman photographed this scene in New York's Times Square.
This picture from Spain, by Paco Barreda Centelles, was selected for the 09:00 prize.
Another photograph from Spain ,by Joan Vendrell, also found favour with the judges.
The best photograph sent in for the 10:00 slot was this dramatic moment captured by Randy Turnbow.
Tom Pepper's picture of New York won him the Student award, a parallel competition that attracted more than 1,200 entries from educational establishments around the world.