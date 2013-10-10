Day in pictures: 10 October 2013
Twenty-four hours of news photographs: 10 October 2013
-
The British ship Lord Nelson leads the Dutch ship Europa at the start of the Sydney-Auckland Tall Ships Regatta. Seven tall ships from six countries are competing in the regatta and it is expected to take about nine days for the winner to arrive in Auckland.
-
Formula 1 McLaren driver Jenson Button walks down the paddock with his girlfriend Jessica Michibata as a fan asks for his autograph at the Suzuka circuit, ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.
-
Heavy seas and waves crash over Roker Pier at Sunderland, England. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for low lying roads and coastal land along the north-east coastline.
-
Photographer Vasily Maximov took this shot of an office block in central Moscow.
-
A woman reacts as police officers block a march by residents of Phnom Penh who called on the Cambodian government to stop evicting them from their homes on World Habitat Day.
-
A gilt brass watch is one of nearly 500 late 16th and early 17th Century jewels and gemstones included in the Cheapside Hoard: London's Lost Jewels exhibition at the Museum of London.
-
Young men enjoy a water slide at a public swimming pool in Kabul which also features a wave pool, sauna and play area for young children.
-
Long distance swimmer Diana Nyad (left) takes part in Swim for Relief which is raising funds to help victims of Hurricane Sandy. Fresh from her record breaking swim from Cuba to Florida, Nyad plans to swim for 48 hours continuously in the two lane pool installed in Herald Square in New York.
-
Models take part in a rehearsal during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev.
-
England football coach Roy Hodgson (right) prepares for an England training session at London Colney in St Albans, Hertfordshire.