In pictures: Women in Vision
A new exhibition highlights the pioneering role of National Geographic’s female photojournalists.
-
An exhibition inspired by the pioneering role of National Geographic’s female photojournalists has opened in Washington DC. One of those is Stephanie Sinclair whose eight-year project, Too Young to Wed, investigated the phenomenon of child marriage in India, Yemen, Afghanistan, Nepal and Ethiopia.
-
Curated by senior photo editor Elizabeth Krist, Women of Vision showcases more than 100 images. Lynsey Addario photographed people in Baghdad enjoying its first 4D cinema, where they got an extra thrill from shaking seats and wind machines.
-
Amy Toensing is an American photojournalist who is known for her intimate photo essays, with this frame taken in Utuado - a lush mountainous region in central Puerto Rico.
-
Diane Cook is one of America’s foremost landscape photographers. Thousands of grasses and plants were used to create Chicago City Hall’s award-winning rooftop, part of a feature entitled Gardens By Night.
-
Born and raised in Texas, documentary photographer Maggie Steber has lived and worked all over the world. A story on the science of memory featured Steber’s mother Madje and her struggle with dementia.
-
Beverly Joubert is a National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence, filmmaker, photographer and co-founder of the Big Cats Initiative. Together with her husband, Dereck, she has been documenting the plight of African wildlife for more than 30 years.
-
Tracking the next killer flu was a 2005 feature by Lynn Johnson. Comatose and on a ventilator, a bird flu patient in Hanoi who was not expected to live made a remarkable recovery.
-
The Other Tibet, a 2009 feature on the Uighur people in China, was by award-winning documentary photographer Carolyn Drake.
-
Kitra Cahana's work includes assignments for features on the teenage brain and culture in the United States. Women of Vision runs at the National Geographic Museum, Washington, until 9 March 2014.