Day in pictures: 11 October 2013

Twenty-four hours of news photographs: 11 October 2013

  • A man dressed as Captain America adjusts his mask after washing his hands in the bathroom at the Comic Con pop culture event in New York

    A man dressed as Captain America adjusts his mask in the bathroom at the Comic Con pop culture event in New York.

  • Pilgrims gather in the shade as they arrive to recite the afternoon prayer at Mecca's Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia

    Pilgrims gather in the shade as they arrive to recite the afternoon prayer at Mecca's Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia.

  • Model at Ukraine Fashion week

    A model displays a creation by Ukrainian fashion designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy at the country's fashion week in Kiev.

  • Schoolchildren walk to their classroom after morning exercise at a school in Islamabad, Pakistan

    Schoolchildren walk to their classroom after morning exercise at a school in Islamabad, Pakistan.

  • Women's mentoring event on the London Eye

    Inspirational women from various walks of life take part in a mentoring session in a London Eye pod with sixth form girls from a school in Isleworth as part of a global event to mark the UN International Day of the Girl.

  • A man steers a ball through an obstacle course at the International Design Exhibition in Beijing while using his brainwaves to control the power of a fan at the bottom of the machine

    A man steers a ball through an obstacle course at the International Design Exhibition in Beijing while using his brainwaves to control the power of a fan at the bottom of the machine.

  • A Palestinian man struggles with a sheep

    A Palestinian man struggles with a sheep on his way home after he bought it at a livestock market in Gaza City.

  • Flowers covered with snow

    Flowers are covered with snow in Seehausen after a heavy snowfall in southern Germany.