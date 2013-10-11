Day in pictures: 11 October 2013
Twenty-four hours of news photographs: 11 October 2013
-
A man dressed as Captain America adjusts his mask in the bathroom at the Comic Con pop culture event in New York.
-
Pilgrims gather in the shade as they arrive to recite the afternoon prayer at Mecca's Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia.
-
A model displays a creation by Ukrainian fashion designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy at the country's fashion week in Kiev.
-
Schoolchildren walk to their classroom after morning exercise at a school in Islamabad, Pakistan.
-
Inspirational women from various walks of life take part in a mentoring session in a London Eye pod with sixth form girls from a school in Isleworth as part of a global event to mark the UN International Day of the Girl.
-
A man steers a ball through an obstacle course at the International Design Exhibition in Beijing while using his brainwaves to control the power of a fan at the bottom of the machine.
-
A Palestinian man struggles with a sheep on his way home after he bought it at a livestock market in Gaza City.
-
Flowers are covered with snow in Seehausen after a heavy snowfall in southern Germany.