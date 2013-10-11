Week in pictures: 5-11 October 2013
A selection of the best photographs from around the world this week.
-
Two elephants at sunset at Amboseli National Park, Kenya, where a week-long survey of elephants and other large mammals is taking place.
-
People look at a light installation during the opening day of the Festival of Light show in Berlin.
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony in Moscow to launch the torch relay for next year's Winter Olympics in Sochi.
-
Belgian riot police in central Brussels are seen covered with foam sprayed by firefighters during a protest for better working conditions.
-
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told the US Senate Finance Committee that skipping a payment on debt would trigger financial "chaos". The US government remains in a partial shutdown after Republicans refused to approve a budget unless President Barack Obama's healthcare law was delayed.
-
Chloe Grace Moretz (right) surprises Judy Greer on the red carpet at the world premiere of Carrie at the ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles.
-
Thousands of people paid their respects to Vietnamese general Vo Nguyen Giap who masterminded victories against France and the US who died on 4 October, aged 102.
-
An Afghan national army officer takes part in a training exercise on the outskirts of Kabul.
-
French driver Sebastien Ogier and his co-driver Julien Ingrassia celebrate after winning the WRC Rallye of France in Strasbourg.
-
The Queen's Baton Relay - heralding the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow - began at Buckingham Palace. The first baton bearer being waved off by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip (right) and Robert Smith, chairman of Glasgow 2014, was Alan Wells, the Scottish sprinter who won gold in the men's 100m at the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games.
-
A Christie's worker poses for photographs next to German artist Martin Honert's Riesen (Giants). It's one of 50 contemporary sculptures and installations being offered as part of the Thinking Big auction which will raise money to support free entry to exhibitions at the Saatchi Gallery in London and a schools education programme.
-
Bancia Chatfield and Laura Geitz of the Australian Diamonds fight for the ball against Catherine Latu (right) of the New Zealand Silver Ferns during a Constellation Cup match in Melbourne, Australia.