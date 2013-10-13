Your week in pictures

Madhusmit Pati, based in Paradeep, Orissa, India, spoke to the BBC before the cyclone made landfall, at the time he said: "We have shifted over 1500 people who work in our plant and who live in low lying areas to schools and hospitals. We are very close to the sea in Paradeep. Now it is windy and raining. Trees have been uprooted. The wind speed is increasing."