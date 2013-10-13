Your week in pictures
A selection of the photos you have been sending us from around the world this week.
BBC News website readers have been sending us their pictures of events that were in the headlines this week. This week saw the arrival of storms across parts of the UK. Gavin Stacey sent us this picture of huge waves over Cromer Pier in Norfolk, England during a storm which took place on Thursday.
Brenda Wood sent us this photo of stormy weather in Scarborough, England as the first autumnal storms of the season affected the east coast of the UK.
More than 500,000 people in India have been evacuated as a massive cyclone sweeps through the Bay of Bengal towards the east coast. The first affects of the storm were felt by Anil Sahu in Berhampur.
On Sunday officials began assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Phailine and set about providing food to hundreds of thousands who spent the night in shelters. Photo: Swades.
Madhusmit Pati, based in Paradeep, Orissa, India, spoke to the BBC before the cyclone made landfall, at the time he said: "We have shifted over 1500 people who work in our plant and who live in low lying areas to schools and hospitals. We are very close to the sea in Paradeep. Now it is windy and raining. Trees have been uprooted. The wind speed is increasing."
Anita and Stuart Dodds were among the crowds in Hanoi as thousands of people paid their respects during the two-day state funeral for Vietnamese national hero General Vo Nguyen Giap.
Sandeep Raisinghani was in Barcelona on Saturday and found the city awash with colour as residents celebrated the Spain's National Day or Fiesta Nacional de Espana.