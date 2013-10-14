Day in pictures: 14 October 2013
Twenty-four hours of news photographs: 14 October 2013
A newly built bridge in Lushan Mountain, Jiangxi province, China, collapsed due to overcrowding. According to local media, no-one was seriously injured or killed in the accident.
Muslim pilgrims touch a rock as they pray on Mount Arafat, near the city of Mecca.
London mayor Boris Johnson and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne meet students at Peking University in Beijing during a six-day visit to China.
An Afghan refugee child sits on the roadside on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan.
Seventeen countries participated in the World Team Dog Grooming Championships in Barcelona, Spain, styling poodles, schnauzers and spaniels.
Riders reach the crest of a dune during the opening lap of the main race at the RHL Weston Beach Race in south-west England.
Hundreds of thousands of people who were evacuated before Cyclone Phailin crashed into eastern India have begun returning to their homes. As the storm weakened a vast relief operation got under way in Orissa and Andhra Pradesh states, where officials say up to one million people were displaced.
Police in Russia have arrested at least 400 people after a protest against a murder blamed on a migrant from the North Caucasus turned violent.
A man poses during the gay pride parade at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.