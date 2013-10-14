In pictures: India stampede
The death toll after a stampede at a Hindu festival in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh rises.
-
The death toll from a stampede at a Hindu festival in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has risen to more than, local officials have said.
-
Many were crushed after panic broke out on a bridge near Ratangarh temple. Others died when they jumped from the bridge into river waters below.
-
Officials said the stampede may have been sparked by a rumour that the bridge was about to collapse.
-
Relatives have been searching for their loved ones among the dead and injured.
-
The accident happened at about 09:00 (03:30 GMT) on Sunday. The victims were mostly women and children, officials said.
-
The narrow bridge is about 500m long and had only recently been rebuilt following another stampede in 2007.
-
Local official Sanket Bhondve said the immediate priority was to provide relief to the injured.