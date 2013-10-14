In pictures: India stampede

The death toll after a stampede at a Hindu festival in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh rises.

  • People cross a bridge after a stampede near Ratangarh temple in Datia district

    The death toll from a stampede at a Hindu festival in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has risen to more than, local officials have said.

  • Indian villagers on tractors move past bodies of victims

    Many were crushed after panic broke out on a bridge near Ratangarh temple. Others died when they jumped from the bridge into river waters below.

  • An Indian man carries a Hindu devotee injured in a stampede outside the Ratangarh Temple

    Officials said the stampede may have been sparked by a rumour that the bridge was about to collapse.

  • Bodies of Hindu devotees are loaded onto a truck

    Relatives have been searching for their loved ones among the dead and injured.

  • A woman cries next to the body of a victim killed

    The accident happened at about 09:00 (03:30 GMT) on Sunday. The victims were mostly women and children, officials said.

  • Indian Hindu pilgrims bathe in the Sindh river alongside the bridge.

    The narrow bridge is about 500m long and had only recently been rebuilt following another stampede in 2007.

  • An Indian Hindu pilgrim holds her injured son's hand at a hospital at Seondha

    Local official Sanket Bhondve said the immediate priority was to provide relief to the injured.