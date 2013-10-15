In pictures: Philippine earthquake
An earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude hits the central Philippines.
-
Dozens of people have been reported dead after an earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude hit the central Philippines.
-
The quake struck at 08:12 (00:12 GMT) on a national holiday in the country.
-
People were killed as structures collapsed in Bohol and nearby Cebu province. Several buildings and churches, such as the Basilica of the Holy Child in Cebu City, were damaged by the quake.
-
Officials said at least 16 people were confirmed dead in Bohol and 15 in Cebu, considered the Philippines' second city. One was reported dead from the neighbouring island of Siquijor.
-
At least five people died when part of a fishing port collapsed in Cebu, reports the Associated Press (AP) news agency. Two more people died and others were injured when a roof at a market fell, AP adds.
-
The tremor triggered power cuts in parts of Bohol, Cebu and neighbouring areas, say reports citing the country's disaster management agency.
-
The quake struck underneath Bohol island, damaging structures in Loboc town.
-
Cebu officials have declared a state of emergency in the province.