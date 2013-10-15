In pictures: Philippine earthquake

An earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude hits the central Philippines.

  • People gather on the street next to damaged buildings in Cebu City, Philippines

    Dozens of people have been reported dead after an earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude hit the central Philippines.

  • Residents inspect a car after a concrete block fell on it during an earthquake in Cebu city

    The quake struck at 08:12 (00:12 GMT) on a national holiday in the country.

  • The damaged structure of the Basilica of the Holy Child in Cebu City

    People were killed as structures collapsed in Bohol and nearby Cebu province. Several buildings and churches, such as the Basilica of the Holy Child in Cebu City, were damaged by the quake.

  • Rescuers come to the aid of wounded person in Cebu City

    Officials said at least 16 people were confirmed dead in Bohol and 15 in Cebu, considered the Philippines' second city. One was reported dead from the neighbouring island of Siquijor.

  • Rescuers shift through the rubble to recover an unidentified man

    At least five people died when part of a fishing port collapsed in Cebu, reports the Associated Press (AP) news agency. Two more people died and others were injured when a roof at a market fell, AP adds.

  • People walk past the damaged Church of San Pedro in the town Loboc, Bohol

    The tremor triggered power cuts in parts of Bohol, Cebu and neighbouring areas, say reports citing the country's disaster management agency.

  • Damage to the roof and structure of the Church of San Pedro in the town Loboc, Bohol

    The quake struck underneath Bohol island, damaging structures in Loboc town.

  • Workers use a crane to lift up concrete block that fell on a car after buildings collapsed during an earthquake

    Cebu officials have declared a state of emergency in the province.