Day in pictures: 15 October 2013

  • Women shade themselves from sunlight during a tour of the Forbidden City in Beijing

    Women shade themselves from sunlight during a tour of the Forbidden City in Beijing.

  • A resident walks past a building that collapsed during an earthquake in Cebu City

    At least 73 people have been reported dead after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the central Philippines. The quake struck at 08:12 (00:12 GMT) on a national holiday in the country.

  • Bangladeshi commuters ride on a train in Dhaka

    Bangladeshi commuters ride on a train as they rush home to be with their families in remote villages, ahead of the festival of Eid al-Adha, in Dhaka.

  • British actress Kate Winslet poses for pictures at the gala premiere of the film Labour Day in London's Leicester Square

    British actress Kate Winslet poses for pictures at the gala premiere of the film Labour Day in London's Leicester Square.

  • A building is reflected on the ice of the ice rink at Rockefeller Center in New York

    A building is reflected on the ice rink at Rockefeller Center in New York which opened as part of the plaza's Columbus Day festivities.

  • A C-Type Jaguar is driven through the Olympic sailing venue in the Chinese coastal city of Qingdao

    A C-Type Jaguar is one of many vintage cars taking part in the third Shanghai-to-Beijing rally and will travel 1,000 miles (1,600km) in the seven-day event.

  • Gary Miller celebrates after winning the 40th Annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off

    Gary Miller celebrates after winning the 40th annual Safeway world championship pumpkin weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, California.

  • A aeroplane approaches to land as starlings fly

    An aeroplane approaches landing as starlings gather at Fiumicino international airport in Rome.