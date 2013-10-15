Day in pictures: 15 October 2013
Twenty-four hours of news photographs: 15 October 2013
-
Women shade themselves from sunlight during a tour of the Forbidden City in Beijing.
-
At least 73 people have been reported dead after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the central Philippines. The quake struck at 08:12 (00:12 GMT) on a national holiday in the country.
-
Bangladeshi commuters ride on a train as they rush home to be with their families in remote villages, ahead of the festival of Eid al-Adha, in Dhaka.
-
British actress Kate Winslet poses for pictures at the gala premiere of the film Labour Day in London's Leicester Square.
-
A building is reflected on the ice rink at Rockefeller Center in New York which opened as part of the plaza's Columbus Day festivities.
-
A C-Type Jaguar is one of many vintage cars taking part in the third Shanghai-to-Beijing rally and will travel 1,000 miles (1,600km) in the seven-day event.
-
Gary Miller celebrates after winning the 40th annual Safeway world championship pumpkin weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, California.
-
An aeroplane approaches landing as starlings gather at Fiumicino international airport in Rome.