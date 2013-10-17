Your pictures: Shoes
Readers' photos on the theme of shoes.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "shoes" and we begin with this photograph taken by Brandon Klein.
Andy Price: "This shoe tree image was taken last year whilst travelling from Nevada to Zion National Park. No-one seems to know why shoes are attached to the tree."
Simon Hunt: "My daughter preparing to go to school with her slightly tatty school shoes."
Duncan Holmes: "I spotted these spanking brand-new yellow shoes on the Tube. That's my colleague Marissa in the sensible brown shoes. We were on the way back to the office after a visit to take photographs of construction work at Borough Market."
Henk Blom: "Cape Town baker Julian Pedro, of Aniyor Bakery, applying the finishing touches to a pair of icing shoes he is making for his soon-to-be-born daughter's stork party over the past weekend."
Wamuyu Kiragu: "For some reason, I love taking photographs of people's shoes as they perform on stage at live gigs."
Manisha Malhotra: "I was trying to create this picture with my favourite red puma shoes."
Lise Leino: "Mila's favourite shoes come rain or shine."
Charlotte Ainslie: "I took this picture whilst volunteering in Ghana. We held a culture day for all the schoolchildren in the village of Bantuma and everybody turned up, lining the walls of the school compound. I decided to focus on their lower body and shoes (or lack of in some cases!) as I felt it made for a more interesting photograph."
Camilla Reynolds: "My children love their funky-legs bookmarks, my son has one with football boots and my daughter one with witch's shoes - something to encourage them to read more books."
Raymond Low: "I took this photo while waiting in a taxi queue in the rain in Manila, the Philippines. I liked the light reflections on the cobblestones and the motion of the youth's training shoes running to get out of the rain."
And finally, a photograph by Nicholas Goodwille. The next theme is "resting" and the deadline for your entries is 22 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.