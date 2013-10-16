Day in pictures: 16 October 2013

Twenty-four hours of news photographs: 16 October 2013

  • An eleven day old newborn giraffe calf stands beside his mother

    An 11-day-old giraffe stands beside mother Mimi at Himeji Central Park, Japan.

  • New recruits of the Chinese People's Liberation Army take part in training

    Chinese People's Liberation Army recruits learn to adjust their posture, in Hangzhou.

  • Pope Francis salutes the faithful as he arrives for his weekly General Audience in St. Peter Square

    Pope Francis salutes the faithful as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican.

  • Essence of Elephants

    Elephants have a mysterious and "tangible energy", according to South African Greg du Toit, winner of the Environment Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award.

  • Aerial view of the "Teachers" day" protest in demand of better working conditions and against police violence, on October 15, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    Protesters clashed with the police in Brazil's largest cities, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, following peaceful marches in support of striking teachers.

  • Rescue workers searching among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo

    At least 17 people have been killed after a powerful typhoon lashed Japan's eastern coast. An island south of Tokyo, Izu Oshima, was worst hit by Typhoon Wipha, suffering landslides and flooding.

  • Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in Delhi.

    Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in Delhi.

  • Supporters of Bosnia and Herzegovina's national football team, gather late on October 15, 2013 in Sarajevo

    Bosnia and Herzegovina's national football team made history in a nervy 1-0 win against Lithuania securing their ticket to next year's World Cup - their first appearance at a major finals.

  • A resident looks out from the window of his house that fell into a river after an earthquake, in central Philippines

    A man looks out from the window of his house in a river in Buenavista, Bohol, a day after an earthquake hit the central Philippines.