Day in pictures: 16 October 2013
An 11-day-old giraffe stands beside mother Mimi at Himeji Central Park, Japan.
Chinese People's Liberation Army recruits learn to adjust their posture, in Hangzhou.
Pope Francis salutes the faithful as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Elephants have a mysterious and "tangible energy", according to South African Greg du Toit, winner of the Environment Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award.
Protesters clashed with the police in Brazil's largest cities, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, following peaceful marches in support of striking teachers.
At least 17 people have been killed after a powerful typhoon lashed Japan's eastern coast. An island south of Tokyo, Izu Oshima, was worst hit by Typhoon Wipha, suffering landslides and flooding.
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in Delhi.
Bosnia and Herzegovina's national football team made history in a nervy 1-0 win against Lithuania securing their ticket to next year's World Cup - their first appearance at a major finals.
A man looks out from the window of his house in a river in Buenavista, Bohol, a day after an earthquake hit the central Philippines.