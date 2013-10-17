Day in pictures: 17 October 2013

Twenty-four hours of news photographs: 17 October 2013

    A demonstrator shouts slogans as riot police block a street to stop a march toward Zocalo square in Mexico City. The marchers were seeking the release of those arrested during clashes on 2 October.

    Labourers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, China.

    Photographer John Varvatos signs his new book at its launch in New York.

    Almost 1,000 members of the union, Serikat Pekerja Seluruh Indonesia (SPSI), took part in a protest demanding wage raises and objecting to outsourcing in the business district in Jakarta.

    Cheese-maker and farmer Jacques Murith prepares the whey to make serac at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland.

    Daredevil slackline athlete Andy Lewis outside the 63rd floor of the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. His record walk was 480ft (146m) high and 360ft (110m) long.

    An actor dressed as Napoleon Bonaparte takes part in the opening event of the re-enactment of the Battle of the Nations (Voelkerschlachtdenkmal) in Leipzig, Germany.

    A car painted in the colours of Egypt's national flag is parked on a bridge over the River Nile.

    Prince Harry, patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) All Schools Programme, met schoolchildren from around the country to help increase participation in state schools.

    A model show off designs by Michael Cinco on the catwalk in Singapore.