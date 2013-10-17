Day in pictures: 17 October 2013
Twenty-four hours of news photographs: 17 October 2013
-
A demonstrator shouts slogans as riot police block a street to stop a march toward Zocalo square in Mexico City. The marchers were seeking the release of those arrested during clashes on 2 October.
-
Labourers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, China.
-
Photographer John Varvatos signs his new book at its launch in New York.
-
Almost 1,000 members of the union, Serikat Pekerja Seluruh Indonesia (SPSI), took part in a protest demanding wage raises and objecting to outsourcing in the business district in Jakarta.
-
Cheese-maker and farmer Jacques Murith prepares the whey to make serac at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland.
-
Daredevil slackline athlete Andy Lewis outside the 63rd floor of the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. His record walk was 480ft (146m) high and 360ft (110m) long.
-
An actor dressed as Napoleon Bonaparte takes part in the opening event of the re-enactment of the Battle of the Nations (Voelkerschlachtdenkmal) in Leipzig, Germany.
-
A car painted in the colours of Egypt's national flag is parked on a bridge over the River Nile.
-
Prince Harry, patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) All Schools Programme, met schoolchildren from around the country to help increase participation in state schools.
-
A model show off designs by Michael Cinco on the catwalk in Singapore.