Day in pictures: 18 October 2013
Twenty-four hours of news photographs: 18 October 2013
Riot policemen help a colleague who was injured during a protest about land ownership, health and education reforms, along the Pan-American Highway, which was blocked by protesters, in Mondomo, Colombia.
Luca Gruenwald flies off his Kalex KTM during the first practice for the Australian Moto3 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
Rescuers in Japan continue to search for missing people following Typhoon Wipha, which has killed at least 18. About 40 people are still missing on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, after the typhoon triggered landslides on Wednesday.
Members of an indigenous community apply traditional markings in the Aldeia Maracana building they are occupying next to the Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The building was due to be destroyed ahead of the 2014 World Cup but following eviction the community has managed to return and is battling to save the structure.
Kangaroos hop across the fairway as Justin Walters of South Africa lines up a shot on the 6th hole during the Perth International at Lake Karrinyup Country Club, Australia.
Photographer Josef Koudelka stands in front of one of his exhibits at Invasion 68 Prague, organised to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia.
London Mayor Boris Johnson gets off a London bus in Hong Kong at the end of a six-day tour of China.
Cuban peanut seller Lysset Perez sings on the streets of Havana.
Landscaper Graham Reid cuts the grass on top of the Vancouver Convention Centre's living roof, the largest of its kind in Canada with more than 400,000 indigenous plants and grasses as well as four beehives.
A digital culture festival in Lincoln is launched by artist Stanza with artwork by the Binary Graffiti Club.