Week in pictures: 12-18 October 2013
A selection of the best pictures from the news this week.
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter fires an anti-tank missile towards what they described as locations controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Hama countryside.
On the outskirts of Islamabad Sameena Hazrat dresses in new clothes to celebrate Eid al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice.
At least 144 people died after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the Philippines on Tuesday. President Benigno Aquino arrived in the region on Wednesday to visit affected communities, many of which saw buildings destroyed.
Katherine Legge, of England, drives the DeltaWing DWC13 during practice for the American Le Mans Series race at Road Atlanta track, in Braselton, Georgia.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (left) and London mayor Boris Johnson hold a question and answer session at Peking University in Beijing during a six-day visit to China.
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in the Indian state of Gujarat.
In Santiago a student is arrested during a protest for better public education in Chile.
Cyclone Phailin flattened many coastal homes, uprooted trees and blocked roads in the Indian states of Orissa and Andhra Pradesh.
A whale is seen near the shore of Muizenberg beach in South Africa’s False Bay near Cape Town on Friday. Southern right whales visit the coastline of South Africa annually, using the sheltered bays as their breeding ground.
Prince Harry, patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) All Schools Programme, met schoolchildren from around the country to help increase participation of the sport in state schools.
Cambodian protesters clash with police during a demonstration in Phnom Penh where activists say land conflicts are the country's most pressing human rights issue.
Juan Manuel Marquez lands a punch on Timothy Bradley during a WBO welterweight title fight in Las Vegas. Bradley won by split decision.