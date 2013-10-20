Your Week in Pictures

A selection of the photos you have been sending us from around the world this week.

  • Man sitting in open window of car in traffic holds up Bosnian flag. Photo: Peter Kallo

    BBC News website readers have been sending in their pictures of events that were in the headlines this week. In Sarajevo, Bosnia-Hercegovina football fans celebrated their country qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time, as an independent nation, after beating Lithuania 1-0. Photo: Peter Kallo

  • Young Muslim boys greet each outside a mosque. Photo: Abhishek Debbarma

    Muslims across the world celebrated Eid-al-Adha this week. Abhishek Debbarma sent us his picture of prayers at the Gedumiah Mosque in Agartala, Tripura, India, where the festival is also called Bakri Eid.

  • Line of graves in The Gardens of Peace, Muslim cemetery in Hainault, Essex, UK. Photo: Guleraana Mir

    Eid is not just a celebration, it is also traditionally a time of remembrance, where Muslim families commemorate the dead. Guleraana Mir sent us a picture of her visit to remember her grandfather at The Gardens of Peace Islamic cemetery in Hainault, Essex, UK.

  • Men wearing traditional Nepalese headpieces sit in front selection of fruit. of Photo: Kishor Panthi

    Kishor Panthi sent us his picture as he celebrated the main day of the 15 day long Nepalese Dashain festival with friends in New York, USA.

  • Fire engine parked outside burning community centre. Photo: Donald Patrick

    A fire that is believed to have started in the next-door gym spread and engulfed the Corstorphine Community Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland. Twenty children who were attending a kids club were safely evacuated. Donald Patrick sent us his picture of the fire engine parked outside as firefighters tackled the blaze.

  • Aerial shot of the collapsed Sto Nino de Cebu bell tower. Photo: Carlito Felicen

    Historic churches were among the many damaged buildings in Cebu, Philippines this week as an earthquake struck the Cebu and Bohol regions. Carlito Felicen sent us his picture of the Sto Nino de Cebu bell tower which was badly damaged by the quake.

  • House that has collapsed on a busy street as a result of the earthquake. Photo: Patrick Tieng

    Patrick Tieng sent us his picture of the damage caused by the earthquake to a house in Mamabaling, Cebu, Philippines.

  • Smoke clouds sweeping across the Blue Mountain range in New South Wales, Australia. Photo: Gary Hayes

    A state of emergency was declared in New South Wales, Australia this week as firefighters battled bushfires that have already destroyed more than 200 homes. Gary Hayes sent us his picture of the smoke and ash clouds caused by the fires sweeping across the Blue Mountains.

  • Paul McCartney on stage in Covent Garden, London, UK as he plays a pop up lunchtime gig. Photo: John Deol

    Sir Paul McCartney gave an impromptu gig in Covent Garden, London, UK on Friday lunchtime. Two thousand fans were treated to four songs from his new album, in a set that lasted 20 minutes. John Deol sent us this picture of McCartney on stage.

  • Helicopter, recovery vehicles and rescue workers in a field after light aircraft crash. Photo: Laurant Matthieu

    Ten people were killed when a small tourist plane crashed near the city of Namur in Belgium on Saturday. The plane which was carrying a group of skydivers crashed shortly after take-off. Laurant Matthieu shared his picture of crash site with us.

  • David Cameron being confronted by protesters on the street. Photo: Jonathan Mazower

    British Prime Minister David Cameron was confronted by protesters angry at Oxfordshire County Council's plans to close the ACE children's centre in Chipping Norton this week. Photo: Jonathan Mazower.