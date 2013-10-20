Your Week in Pictures
A selection of the photos you have been sending us from around the world this week.
-
BBC News website readers have been sending in their pictures of events that were in the headlines this week. In Sarajevo, Bosnia-Hercegovina football fans celebrated their country qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time, as an independent nation, after beating Lithuania 1-0. Photo: Peter Kallo
-
Muslims across the world celebrated Eid-al-Adha this week. Abhishek Debbarma sent us his picture of prayers at the Gedumiah Mosque in Agartala, Tripura, India, where the festival is also called Bakri Eid.
-
Eid is not just a celebration, it is also traditionally a time of remembrance, where Muslim families commemorate the dead. Guleraana Mir sent us a picture of her visit to remember her grandfather at The Gardens of Peace Islamic cemetery in Hainault, Essex, UK.
-
Kishor Panthi sent us his picture as he celebrated the main day of the 15 day long Nepalese Dashain festival with friends in New York, USA.
-
A fire that is believed to have started in the next-door gym spread and engulfed the Corstorphine Community Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland. Twenty children who were attending a kids club were safely evacuated. Donald Patrick sent us his picture of the fire engine parked outside as firefighters tackled the blaze.
-
Historic churches were among the many damaged buildings in Cebu, Philippines this week as an earthquake struck the Cebu and Bohol regions. Carlito Felicen sent us his picture of the Sto Nino de Cebu bell tower which was badly damaged by the quake.
-
Patrick Tieng sent us his picture of the damage caused by the earthquake to a house in Mamabaling, Cebu, Philippines.
-
A state of emergency was declared in New South Wales, Australia this week as firefighters battled bushfires that have already destroyed more than 200 homes. Gary Hayes sent us his picture of the smoke and ash clouds caused by the fires sweeping across the Blue Mountains.
-
Sir Paul McCartney gave an impromptu gig in Covent Garden, London, UK on Friday lunchtime. Two thousand fans were treated to four songs from his new album, in a set that lasted 20 minutes. John Deol sent us this picture of McCartney on stage.
-
Ten people were killed when a small tourist plane crashed near the city of Namur in Belgium on Saturday. The plane which was carrying a group of skydivers crashed shortly after take-off. Laurant Matthieu shared his picture of crash site with us.
-
British Prime Minister David Cameron was confronted by protesters angry at Oxfordshire County Council's plans to close the ACE children's centre in Chipping Norton this week. Photo: Jonathan Mazower. Send your photos to yourpics@bbc.co.uk For terms and conditions see bbc.co.uk/terms