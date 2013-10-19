Australian bushfires: Your pictures
Dozens of bushfires have been burning for several days across New South Wales and around Sydney, Australia
BBC News Website readers have sent their photos of the bushfires in New South Wales, Australia. So far 200 homes have been destroyed in dozens of fires which have been burning for several days. Amy Irwin sent us some of her pictures of the fires and the damage they are causing.
Amy took this picture close to her own home. The fires are reported to have burned through 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) and destroyed hundreds of properties across New South Wales.
The Fire Service said this year's bushfires have come unusually early after unseasonably hot weather and have caused damage across the region. Photo: Amy Irwin
Firefighters have been trying to tackle about 20 fires that are burning out of control, but higher temperatures and strong winds are expected to create difficult conditions in the coming days. Gary Hayes sent us his pictures of the smoke from the bushfires sweeping across the Blue Mountains.
Thousands of trees have been damaged in the fires, leaving large parts of the landscape looking desolate. Photo: Amy Irwin
Jonathan Jones sent us his picture of the looming clouds of smoke over the Sydney Opera House.
Another angle in this photo by Jonathan shows how far the smoke stretched across the sky.
Smoke and ash from the surrounding bushfires blanketed the Sydney skyline, blowing right across the city and the harbour. Photo: Jonathan Jones.