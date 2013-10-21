Day in pictures: 21 October 2013

Twenty-four hours of news photographs: 21 October 2013

  • Actor Tim Conway poses for photographers

    Actor Tim Conway poses for photographers as he arrives at the Kennedy Center in Washington for the presentation of the 2013 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to comedian and actress Carol Burnett.

  • A musician plays a lute

    A member of the Crazy Opera cast performs at the International Music Festival in Manama, the capital of Bahrain.

  • Stuntman Akis Andreou, 38, raises his arms as he performs acrobatics in the Wall of Death, a barrel-shaped wooden structure, in Athens

    Akis Andreou, 38, performs acrobatics in the Wall of Death, a barrel-shaped wooden structure, in Athens.

  • A child helps his mother by pushing a wagon filled with pumpkins

    As Halloween approaches, a child helps his mother at the annual Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Festival.

  • A model wearing an outfit by Greek fashion designer Carmen Emanuela Popa, prepares to enter the catwalk

    A model wearing an outfit by Carmen Emanuela Popa prepares for the catwalk during the Athens Exclusive Designers Week.

  • Local resident Delia Smith inspects her family's house after it was destroyed by a bushfire in Winmalee, Australia

    New South Wales has been badly hit by bushfires after the hottest September on record. It declared a state of emergency on Sunday, allowing the authorities to order mandatory evacuations and cut gas and power supplies.

  • Alim Silalahi dries boiled soy beans

    Alim Silalahi dries boiled soy beans as he makes tempeh, fermented soy bean cake, at a home factory in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.

  • Residents move away from a fire at a fuel and oil shop in Aleppo

    Residents flee a fire at a fuel shop in Aleppo, Syria.

  • A Red Squirrel darts along a stone wall in Kielder Forest, Northumberland

    The Kielder Forest in Northumberland is home to England's largest red squirrel population.

  • A Chinese man covers his nose and mouth as he walks on the street during a day of heavy pollution in Harbin, China

    A man covers his mouth in Harbin, China, as poor visibility coupled with a significant rise in small-particle pollution marked the start of high-smog season.