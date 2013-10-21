Day in pictures: 21 October 2013
Twenty-four hours of news photographs: 21 October 2013
-
Actor Tim Conway poses for photographers as he arrives at the Kennedy Center in Washington for the presentation of the 2013 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to comedian and actress Carol Burnett.
-
A member of the Crazy Opera cast performs at the International Music Festival in Manama, the capital of Bahrain.
-
Akis Andreou, 38, performs acrobatics in the Wall of Death, a barrel-shaped wooden structure, in Athens.
-
As Halloween approaches, a child helps his mother at the annual Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Festival.
-
A model wearing an outfit by Carmen Emanuela Popa prepares for the catwalk during the Athens Exclusive Designers Week.
-
New South Wales has been badly hit by bushfires after the hottest September on record. It declared a state of emergency on Sunday, allowing the authorities to order mandatory evacuations and cut gas and power supplies.
-
Alim Silalahi dries boiled soy beans as he makes tempeh, fermented soy bean cake, at a home factory in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.
-
Residents flee a fire at a fuel shop in Aleppo, Syria.
-
The Kielder Forest in Northumberland is home to England's largest red squirrel population.
-
A man covers his mouth in Harbin, China, as poor visibility coupled with a significant rise in small-particle pollution marked the start of high-smog season.