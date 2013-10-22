In pictures: Safety at sea
Eight people beginning a career at sea attend a maritime training course in the Isle of Wight.
For those embarking on a career at sea, safety is an essential part of their training. Rob Pounsford, who works aboard cruise ships as a photographer, spent four days with maritime training specialists Red Ensign on the Isle of Wight to meet eight people taking the course.
The first day involves first-aid training, and here the students were instructed on how to deal with a collapsed passenger and taught cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques.
On the larger cruise ships, the airlifting of an ill passenger by helicopter to a hospital on land is sometimes required if the ship's doctor feels it is the best course of action. With this in mind the trainees are shown how to carry the patient on specially designed stretchers, making sure they are aware of all the issues involved in this hazardous manoeuvre.
The second day involves learning how to survive at sea, or indeed in it. The ship is your best life-raft is an axiom common amongst sailors. The rationale is that a large vessel will contain plenty of food, water and medical supplies, as well as being equipped to communicate with rescuers. Most importantly the larger the size of a floating object, the easier it is to find.
International maritime time law now stipulates that cruise ships are equipped with a sufficient number of life boats. In an emergency, fire damage, severe listing or lack of time can mean that they are simply not available, so for this reason vessels also carry a large number of rubber life rafts.
Once in the water, the importance of teamwork becomes apparent. A group of people close together are much easier to see, provide each other with physical and emotional warmth, have a greater pooled knowledge of survival techniques and are better able to care for the weak or injured.
The last two days are about fire prevention and fire fighting. Although all cruise ships have teams of highly trained firefighters on board, crew members must not only be aware of how to prevent fire but also what to do if they discover one.
The rookie seafarers included a pastry chef, a personal trainer, beauty therapists and a gift shop assistant.
The most intense part of the course was when the students entered the Fire Box, a two-storey building constructed from containers. Before entering, seafarers had to learn how to use breathing apparatus and then, once inside, feel their way around in darkness, locate victims, negotiate watertight doors and tackle a blaze using fire hoses.
All eight passed the course with, to use a nautical term, flying colours.