Day in pictures: 22 October 2013
Twenty-four hours of news photographs: 22 October 2013
Military police officers arrest demonstrators against Sao Paulo's education system and the auction of the rights to explore Brazil's biggest oilfield.
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris, during Shanghai Fashion Week.
Mexican soldiers help residents move to safety as Hurricane Raymond approaches. Coastal towns and cities from the beach resort in Acapulco to Lazaro Cardenas in Michoacan state have been put on alert as heavy rains are expected to lash the area for some 72 hours.
A guard views Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer in the exhibition, Vermeer, Rembrandt, and Hals: Masterpieces of Dutch Painting from the Mauritshuis, at the Frick Collection in New York.
Ticket office staff await the fans prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Fulham at Selhurst Park in London. Fulham won 4-1.
Greenpeace International activist Sini Saarela, of Finland, one of 30 people detained on piracy charges, attends her bail hearing at the Regional Court of Murmansk, Russia. The 30, who come from 18 nations, were arrested last month during a protest against oil drilling in the Arctic.
A 1903 Daimler is driven by Ben Cussons, with his son Alex beside him, to launch the Regent Street Motor Show, a traffic-free event with more than 300 cars on display, which will take place on 2 November.
An Egyptian boy waits at the pyramids of Giza in Cairo. Tourist numbers across the country have been falling since 2010.