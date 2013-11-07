Your pictures: Fireworks
Readers' photos on the theme of fireworks.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "fireworks" and we begin with this photograph taken by Philip Connor-Bell.
Tim Hadfield: "From the Fireworks World Championship competition at Blackpool this year."
Beccy Lang: "Toasting marshmallows has become a bit of a bonfire night tradition in our family. As you can see, some of us like them very crispy."
Pradheep Rudrapathy: "A snap from the Halloween family fun night fireworks display at Bournemouth Little Down Centre."
Daniel Ramsay: "I had my family each write a different letter while I left the lens open, creating a 30-second photo."
Matthew Adamson: "The shadowy outline of kids playing in the smoky aftermath of the fireworks, lit eerily by a rugby pitch floodlight."
Susan Kippels: "I recently moved to Ras Al Khaimah, a northern emirate in the UAE, and was pleasantly surprised earlier this month to have a fireworks show outside my apartment window."
Rachel Louise Jones: "Me and my boyfriend stumbled upon this firework festival on Shirarahama beach in Japan during the summer."
Matthew Binks: "A long exposure shot of hot sparks on a cold north-east [England] beach."
Ofira Reuben: "The festival of lights: Diwali being celebrated in Bangalore, India."
Anthony Esslinger: "Our boys said it looks just like a firework, so here goes, a picture of our kitchen candle."
And finally, a photograph by Vivienne Chalmers of her daughter's first big fireworks display. The next theme is "industrial" and the deadline for your entries is 12 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.