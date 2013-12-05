Your pictures: Pairs
Readers' photos on the theme of pairs.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "pairs" and we begin with this photograph taken by Ian Hand of two hikers on Mount Snowdon in Gwynedd.
Pam Rudd: "A candle holder and her shadow caught in the last rays of an autumn sunset."
Alex Robinson: "A pair of pear pairs on the apple and pears."
Roger Ford-Hutchinson: "Sarah and Barrie up for air in Port Muck, County Antrim."
Xuguang Liu: "Shadows of pairs of legs of a couple under the afternoon sunlight."
R Atlas: "[Keep] calm and carry on. This at 07:30 [BST] on [20 October 2013] as [the] St Jude [storm] hurls its destructive weight at central London."
Alex Mass: "I took this photo of two adelie penguins on an ice floe in the Amundsen Sea while working on an Antarctic icebreaker, and it's one of my favourites."
Steve Thomson: "On a visit to South Florida College last year I found these huge snail shells by the lake, they reminded me of the old hearing trumpets."
Ellen Owens sent us this photograph of a pair of colourful feet.
Martin Hollingworth: "Two dogs taking in the 'golden hour' on Curbar Edge in the Derbyshire Peak District."
Stuart Christie: "A photo of gorilla twins taken in the Virunga National Park, Rwanda. An unusual occurrence, they are part of the Sousa Group, the largest habituated group in the park."
And finally, a photograph by Krisztina Lacz. The next theme is "statues" and the deadline for your entries is 10 December. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.