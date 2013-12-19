Your pictures: Christmas
Readers' photos on the theme of Christmas.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Christmas" and we begin with this photograph taken by Justin Woolhead.
Susan Russo Gelbart: "Christmas isn't Christmas without Gram's cookies. A tradition for over 60 years."
Jenny Leyland: "Busyness in the Gendarmenmarkt Christmas market, Berlin."
Aurelie Four: "My adorable fluffy Welsh corgi pup, Marcel, getting ready to celebrate his very first Christmas this year. Reminding us that a dog is not just for Christmas."
Alfredo Leiva sent this picture from Tlalpujahua, Mexico: "Most of the inhabitants in this beautiful town are well know for the making of Christmas balls, which are exported all over the world. The production is mostly crafted by small factories and family members, and are totally hand made and painted."
Alex Hynes: "A family selfie shot in the reflection of a Singapore Christmas tree decoration."
Richa Chitransh: "Santa's new sledge is a Suzuki."
Rahul De: "When I grew up in a tropical country, Pingu had a special place in my heart. This snow globe brought back millions of happy memories with my mum, dad and bros from my childhood."
And finally, a photograph by Keith Seume who said: "Christmas 1968. Somehow my brother and I never quite got into the Christmas spirit when we were teenagers."