Your pictures: Long and dark nights
Readers' photos on the theme of Long and dark nights.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "long and dark nights" and we begin with this photograph taken by Tom Laws.
Dipin Augustine: "Full-Moon night at Edamalayar Forest, Kerala, India."
Ming Chan: "This is a picture of the entrance to the Immigrant Monument near Manhattan's Winter Garden. I was stuck by the lines of light that resemble a modern painting, the lights also being the symbol of the struggles of the immigrants who come to the US in search for a better life."
Sandeep Kuma Chulupunar: "As part of our experiment with lights, we shot this on a dark night to depict a thin barrier between darkness and light."
Carol A Pursell: "Wiling away long and dark Christmas nights with electronic entertainment."
Shahram Rashti: "A street vendor sleeps in his makeshift tent after a hard day's work in Maraghe, Iran. No matter how hard life gets, we can always have our dreams on long and dark nights."
Gosia Sousa: "Ghost Tree: A lonely tree at night looking rather mystical."
Laura P Roca: "A long, dark and really hot summer night in Madrid."
Richard Haw: "The Sun sets at around 16:30 in the winter, and at around 17:30 the Moon is already rising high in the horizon."
Phil Ashcroft: "We were without power for 55 hours. This picture reflects how we got through the long dark hours."
Bethan Evans: "During an incredibly windy evening in October, I constructed a blanket fort for myself and my West Highland white terrier, Tess. She seemed to like it."
And finally, a photograph by Krisztina Lacz.