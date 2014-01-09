Your pictures: Long and dark nights

Readers' photos on the theme of Long and dark nights.

  • Window in a dark wall

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "long and dark nights" and we begin with this photograph taken by Tom Laws.

  • Full moon

    Dipin Augustine: "Full-Moon night at Edamalayar Forest, Kerala, India."

  • The Immigrant Monument near Manhattan's Winter Garden

    Ming Chan: "This is a picture of the entrance to the Immigrant Monument near Manhattan's Winter Garden. I was stuck by the lines of light that resemble a modern painting, the lights also being the symbol of the struggles of the immigrants who come to the US in search for a better life."

  • Man in darkness

    Sandeep Kuma Chulupunar: "As part of our experiment with lights, we shot this on a dark night to depict a thin barrier between darkness and light."

  • Family in their living room

    Carol A Pursell: "Wiling away long and dark Christmas nights with electronic entertainment."

  • A street vendor sleeps in his make shift tent after a hard days work in Maraghe, Iran

    Shahram Rashti: "A street vendor sleeps in his makeshift tent after a hard day's work in Maraghe, Iran. No matter how hard life gets, we can always have our dreams on long and dark nights."

  • Tree lit by flash

    Gosia Sousa: "Ghost Tree: A lonely tree at night looking rather mystical."

  • Woman reading

    Laura P Roca: "A long, dark and really hot summer night in Madrid."

  • Clock and the moon

    Richard Haw: "The Sun sets at around 16:30 in the winter, and at around 17:30 the Moon is already rising high in the horizon."

  • Scrabble board

    Phil Ashcroft: "We were without power for 55 hours. This picture reflects how we got through the long dark hours."

  • Terrier and a computer

    Bethan Evans: "During an incredibly windy evening in October, I constructed a blanket fort for myself and my West Highland white terrier, Tess. She seemed to like it."

  • Buildings in Hungary

    And finally, a photograph by Krisztina Lacz. The next theme is "taxis" and the deadline for your entries is 14 January. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

