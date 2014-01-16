Your pictures: Taxis
Readers' photos on the theme of taxis.
-
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "taxis" and we begin with this photograph, taken by Jo Griffiths, of a London black cab beside the harbour at Poole in Dorset.
-
Charlotte Fechheimer-Picant: "This picture was taken on my last visit to New York in August. I took it right outside Katz's Deli after a nice lunch with my Dad."
-
Mhairi Maclennan: "Bug power. Crazy little Beetle taxis zip all around Mexico City - they made me scared and happy at the same time."
-
James Herrmann: "A Shanghai taxi driver dressed to the nines on a Saturday night is ready to take us wherever we ask to go."
-
Oliver Hine: "It was a freezing cold day so it was heart-warming to see this message of love written on a taxi. The intended recipient - an individual, cabbies in general, London itself or indeed everyone who saw it - is a choice for the viewer."
-
Tracy Pochodowicz: "Need a ride in Prague? The headlights of another taxi created this reflection which caught my eye."
-
Iain Sutherland: "A quick stretch. A Manchester taxi driver takes the opportunity to stretch out between fares."
-
Keith Fackrell: "On a return trip in a taxi from Tate Modern and Tate Britain going to the train station. I noticed when the taxi halted in traffic the reflection in our taxi windscreen of a taxi immediately behind us."
-
Matthew Leddy: "Inside a Hindustan Ambassador taxi in Calcutta with many other forms of other transportation in the background, including the famous auto-rickshaw. The taxi's meter was broken so five minutes of haggling ensued."
-
Richard Haw: "Japanese taxi drivers are usually impersonal, but their service is probably one of the best in the world."
-
Malcolm Chapman: "A Mumbai taxi being repaired in a workshop close to the Mahalaxmi Dhobi Ghat in Mumbai. I was struck by the child on the back seat as the work went on."
-
And finally, a photograph from New York by Audrey Cully-Fonseca. The next theme is "zoos" and the deadline for your entries is 21 January. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.