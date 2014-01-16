Day in pictures: 16 January 2014
24 hours of news photographs: 16 January 2014
A dog stretches on the red carpet ahead of the arrival of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the parliament in Caracas.
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (centre) shakes hands with George Lucas while the President of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy (right) holds on to a bronze statue of Yoda, a character in the Star Wars films, during the opening ceremony of the company's Sandcrawler building in Singapore.
A worker stuffs a toy bear with cotton at a factory in Wuhan, China.
Alize Cornet of France waves to fans after winning her second round match against Camila Giorgi of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.
Designer Dawid Tomaszewski receives applause after the presentation of his Autumn-Winter collection during the Mercedes-Benz fashion week in Berlin, Germany.
Cars are seen on top of each after being hit by flood waters in Manado. At least 13 people were killed when overnight flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island.
External pilot Michael Caciennne controls a drone over mudflats at a ranch near Sarita, Texas. A research team from A&M Corpus Christi is conducting tests to help determine how an unmanned aircraft system can be integrated into existing airspace.
People walk barefoot along the beach in Leucadia, California.