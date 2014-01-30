Your pictures: Freedom

Readers' photos on the theme of freedom.

  • Women jumping

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "freedom" and we begin with this photograph, taken by Julia Loveridge.

  • Dogs in trailer

    Nicola Kelleher: "These working dogs are in the trailer and have just arrived on site. They are all scrambling to be released and start an enjoyable day out."

  • Man on coast

    Lise Leino: "A man enjoying the calmness of the Indian Ocean at sunset."

  • Broken egg

    Kyle Keogan: "Finally breaking free."

  • Woman with dog

    Karina Boissonnier: "I believe in love, arts and freedom. These are the three things that I want to show in my photographs."

  • Mist-covered cemetery

    Ashla Thomas: "An eerie, mist-covered morning at the cemetery near my house in High Wycombe. A different kind of freedom of spirit perhaps?"

  • Running shoes

    Ruth Calvo Tello: "My fell-running shoes provide me the freedom to enjoy the Lakeland fells and to enjoy running for the love of running."

  • Figures with arms wide

    Lucy Jenkins: "Our son and his best friend had spent most of Sunday afternoon on the Xbox, so we took them to Stourhead to get away from it all."

  • Seedpod bursting open

    Shobha Vanchiswar: "A milkweed seedpod bursting open to liberate the seeds. Freedom!"

  • Shadows on a wall

    Trina Fitzalan-Howard: "Taken at the national arboretum; as the poem goes, 'At the going down of the sun we will remember them.'"

  • Seagull in flight

    Alistair Beckett: "Shot on Hove seafront, free from the surly bonds."

  • Man on beach in Tenby

    And finally, a photograph by Ela Fraczkowska. The next theme is India and the deadline for your entries is 4 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

