Your pictures: Freedom
Readers' photos on the theme of freedom.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "freedom" and we begin with this photograph, taken by Julia Loveridge.
Nicola Kelleher: "These working dogs are in the trailer and have just arrived on site. They are all scrambling to be released and start an enjoyable day out."
Lise Leino: "A man enjoying the calmness of the Indian Ocean at sunset."
Kyle Keogan: "Finally breaking free."
Karina Boissonnier: "I believe in love, arts and freedom. These are the three things that I want to show in my photographs."
Ashla Thomas: "An eerie, mist-covered morning at the cemetery near my house in High Wycombe. A different kind of freedom of spirit perhaps?"
Ruth Calvo Tello: "My fell-running shoes provide me the freedom to enjoy the Lakeland fells and to enjoy running for the love of running."
Lucy Jenkins: "Our son and his best friend had spent most of Sunday afternoon on the Xbox, so we took them to Stourhead to get away from it all."
Shobha Vanchiswar: "A milkweed seedpod bursting open to liberate the seeds. Freedom!"
Trina Fitzalan-Howard: "Taken at the national arboretum; as the poem goes, 'At the going down of the sun we will remember them.'"
Alistair Beckett: "Shot on Hove seafront, free from the surly bonds."
And finally, a photograph by Ela Fraczkowska. The next theme is India and the deadline for your entries is 4 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.