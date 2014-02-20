Your pictures: Rainfall
Readers' photos on the theme of rainfall.
-
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is rainfall and we begin with this photograph by David Gurr, of the Rain Room installation at the Barbican arts centre in London.
-
Smitha Vijayan: "Woke up one morning listening to the sounds of rain on the tin roof. These glass-bubble-like water droplets with mud gathered from the roof on the Colocasia leaf were a sight to capture."
-
Amit Dutta: "The usual scene of Indian auto rickshaws in heavy rain."
-
Patrick Kubley: "My brother-in-law and niece during a sudden downpour while riding Luigi's Flying Tires at Disney's California Adventure."
-
Neil Harvey: "Canalside in Nottingham in August. Yes, its been raining since then... "
-
Sylwia Tantardini: "All my pictures from the UK capital are very special to me, not least this one, which I took through the window of a London bus during my first and only day of rain. From then on, I had wonderful weather."
-
David Bradbury: "My wife took me to Venice for my 50th birthday - and it rained! This was taken in one of the back streets, my wife with her red umbrella."
-
Gorkem Keser: "People's reflections on a rainy Istanbul day... "
-
Sambid Bilas Pant: "Drop of Joy: My sister and I were enjoying the rainfall in Kathmandu as I captured a drop of rain falling from her umbrella."
-
Vahe Saboonchian: "Our three-year-old daughter, who loves watching Peppa Pig jumping in muddy puddles. On this wet day last October, she got to do what Peppa does."
-
Valentino Lee: "A New York City street on a cold, rainy evening as seen from the inside of an old commuter bus."
-
And finally, a photograph by May Mustafa. The next theme is "doors" and the deadline for your entries is 25 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.