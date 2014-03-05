Your pictures: Nature
Readers' photos on the theme of nature.
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "nature", and we begin with this photograph by David Bradbury.
Frederic Lopez: "I very much liked this sight. Not of an animal's eye, but of nature reclaiming its right."
Samantha Crimmin: "The Milky Way over Mount Hodges and Grytviken, South Georgia, Antarctica."
Ross Bennie: "Humanity can seem insignificant when compared with nature. Walkers avoiding crevasses on the Stein glacier in Switzerland."
Sue Hodgson: "Helping out with feeding the kids. Meal time luckily coincided with passing the window as a camera sat on the table."
Zoe Davies: "In the countryside of Lesotho, Africa, we came across part of the forest floor covered in ladybirds. I had never seen more then one ladybird in one place so I was in awe at the sight."
Pic Hynes: "This is my niece and nephews getting involved with nature on a trip to Sutton Park. The shot happened by accident, there is no way I could have staged that."
Paul Stone: "A photograph of these serene giraffe, taken in Tanzania whilst on honeymoon."
Daniel Furon: "Eggplant."
Madeleine le Grice: "A meerkat at Colchester Zoo."
Julian Rzechowicz: "Over the last few years the house and its grounds have been eaten by all this weed. This is all you can see of the car now."
And finally, a photograph by Jenessa Baber. The next theme is "delicate" and the deadline for your entries is 11 March.